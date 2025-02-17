Alex Bregman sends bold message after signing $120,000,000 deal with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman was officially introduced in a press conference in the presence of Sam Kennedy, Craig Breslow, Scott Boras and Alex Cora at the club's spring training facility on Sunday.

After a long offseason, Bregman finally signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox with opts-out after the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Bregman, who went to the postseason eight times during his nine-year stint with the Houston Astros, is in no mood to stop getting there. He is committed to helping the Red Sox reach October as he sent a bold message during his media availability.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in the playoffs the first eight years of my career, and I plan on continuing to do that here," Bregman told reporters (3:47 onwards). "I'm a winning player, this is a winning organization, those players are winning players, and we have winning coaches here. I plan on winning here.

"After talking with some of the guys over the last two days, I can see that there's something special here—franchise players, veteran players, and young players all ready to get after it. I'd like to thank Mr. Henry, Mr. Gordon, Mr. Warner, and Sam Brez AC for their time and vision throughout this process. I'd also like to thank Scott for his guidance."

Alex Bregman reveals an interesting detail regarding his wife Reagan

There was a lot of talk during the offseason centered around the Astros and Alex Bregman. One of the reasons why many believed that Bregman wouldn't sign with anyone but the Astros was due to his wife Reagan.

However, Alex said she was involved in his free agency process and even revealed why the move to Boston was imminent for her.

"My wife is going to love Boston as well," Bregman added. "She was super involved in the process and is looking forward to starting her first semester at Harvard Executive Business School this year."

Reagan is an entrepreneur with previous experience working with top companies such as Oracle. She started an athleisure brand named Exiza. She also has her own jewelry line in collaboration with Shaftel Diamonds. Moreover, she and Bregman manage their Salsa brand "Wild Sol" together as founders.

