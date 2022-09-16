“Alex was afraid she’d dump him for Justin" - Reports say New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was afraid of his then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz getting enamored by pop sensation Justin Timberlake

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was in a relationship with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz from 2010 to 2011. The pair met at a pre-Super Bowl party in February 2010. However, the highly-publicized romance came to an end when the pair parted ways to focus on their respective high-flying careers.

Back then, Rodriguez was playing with the Yankees, and Diaz was one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

While Rodriguez came to terms with the split, Diaz was not ready to let go of the relationship. Thus, she intentionally got cozy with her ex, Justin Timberlake, at the premiere of "Bad Teacher" in June 2011. She dated him from 2003 to 2006.

As per Larry Brown Sports, an insider mentioned how Diaz's closeness to Timberlake made headlines and stabbed Rodriguez's ego.

It was also reported that Rodriguez was insecure while being in a relationship with Diaz:

"Alex was afraid she’d [Cameron] would dump him for Justin."

Despite their muffled past, A-Rod was a pure gentleman while speaking about Diaz in an interview.

Alex Rodriguez has only good things to say about his ex-flame Cameron Diaz

Alex Rodriguez during a press conference.

In April 2012, Alex Rodriguez, in an exclusive interview with Insider, spoke highly of Cameron Diaz.

Although he mentioned that he doesn't speak about his relationships openly but went on to speak about Cameron:

"I will tell you about CD. She's probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever met, and just an amazing light."

It has been 11 years ever since their breakup, and both their lives have taken a turn for good.

Diaz has been happily married to musician Benji Madden since Jan. 5, 2015. They had a daughter together through surrogacy in December 2019. A-Rod, on the other hand has retired from MLB and is enjoying his singlehood.

