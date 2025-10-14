Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro hits the perfect note enjoying a fun night with family and music at Tate McRae’s concert

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, enjoyed a fun family night out with her two daughters, Bella and Savannah, whom she shared with ex Laureano Cordeiro. The family went to Tate McRae's concert in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Monday and had a blast.Cordeiro shared glimpses from her evening at McRae's concert as she tagged the pop sensation. Her stories featured the songs “It’s Ok I’m Ok” and “Revolving Door” from McRae’s setlist. In one photo, Cordeiro uploaded a mirror selfie to show her outfit for the evening. She was wearing a casual black top and wide-leg jeans. She put on platform UGG boots for the concert. In another photo, she could be seen smiling inside a car with her daughters, captioned: &quot;Ladies Night&quot;Cordeiro's Instagram storyIn her other Instagram account, the fitness influencer posted a photo with her daughters from the concert. She wrote:&quot;Family, music, and a little Tate energy — grateful for it all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTate McRae is on her fifth concert tour, called the Miss Possessive Tour. It started on March 18, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. After appearing in Detroit, McRae will next be seen performing in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday. Her tour will conclude with a performance in Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum, on Nov. 8.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares customer feedbackAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, was a nurse after graduating from the University of Windsor before getting into fitness training, modeling and coaching after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.Since then, she has developed a six-week fitness transformation, which she has named JACFIT. Through this program, Cordeiro &amp; Co. prepares customized fitness routines for its customers as per their physiques.On Monday, she received feedback from a customer, who said:&quot;Hiiii, I just wanted to say Happy Canadian Thanksgiving to you and your girls. I would like to take this day to thank you and what a huge difference you have made in my life! Always grateful for you! Keep shining your light xo.&quot;Cordeiro acknowledged the feedback and replied:&quot;I am thankful for you and all the amazing women I've had the privilege to meet and support over the years ❤️🙌&quot;Cordeiro's Instagram storyCordeiro's social media game is strong. She often shares glimpses and important notifications regarding her six-week fitness transformation program on her Instagram handle.