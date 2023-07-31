Alex Verdugo trade rumors: Red Sox reportedly listening to offers for the outfielder

Alex Verdugo might be on the move as rumors suggest that the Boston Red Sox are ready to let go off their outfielder as the Trade Deadline is almost upon the teams.

The Red Sox are trying to upgrade their roster as they are still in the hunt for postseason chances chasing the AL Wild Card spot. Reportedly in discussions with another unknown team from the league, the Red Sox management apparently brought up Alex Verdugo as a probable trade.

The 27-year-old outfielder has been with the team since the start of the shortened 2020 season. Verdugo started his career with the LA Dodgers and moved eastwards after a solid 2019 season which saw him finish with an average of .294 from 106 games.

At Boston he has almost maintained that average with .284 in his four seasons at the club. He has hit 37 home runs for the franchise during this period and has been a regular feature in the starting lineup.

In defence, he has been a strong right fielder saving at least +11 runs for the team throughout 2023. Despite his solid form at the start of the season, he faced a slump in July, hitting .143/.212/.234.

Alex Verdugo accepts the prospect of being traded

Verdugo has made his way to Boston as part of the bumper trade of Mookie Betts when he moved to the Dodgers. When facing another prospective trade, the former LA batter said he wasn't surprised.

He said:

“I thought I wouldn’t get traded and I ended up getting traded. This isn’t my first time and I feel like once you get traded, you don’t care….You don’t take no hard feelings. You just go out there to play, play hard. Wherever you are in the big leagues, it’s a blessing.”

Even if Verdugo isn't traded by Boston, it is unlikely that he is a key figure in their long term plans. The team could very well be looking at interest from teams actively looking to acquire a good bat.