"All that money, still couldn't afford a clean jacket" - Fans troll Juan Soto over his outfit ahead of Mets vs Blue Jays

Juan Soto arrived in style for his New York Mets' home debut. He's been with the Mets for two full series, but those were both on the road. A little over a week past Opening Day, the $765 million man is about to play in front of his new home fans for the first time.

Soto will have hundreds more home games to play in his 15-year contract, but this first one is a milestone. As such, Soto tried to arrive in as much style as possible, sporting a white and tan jacket, a white shirt, a gold chain and white pants.

Despite Soto's best efforts to look the part of a quarter-billion-dollar player, fans aren't buying it. Several fans didn't hold back in expressing their opinion on his outfit.

"All that money, and he still couldn’t afford a clean jacket. Sad," a fan posted.

"I can smell the city from this photo," another fan said.

"Looking like a Puerto Rican Drug Dealer," one fan chimed in.

"Bro dipped his shirt in a mud puddle outside of the stadium," a fan wrote.

"That turtle neck is not doing him any favors," another fan tweeted.

"Like when I accidentally dip my hoodie string in my coffee," one fan commented.

Soto is off to a bit of a slow start for the Mets. In games against the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins, Soto has a .238 average, one home run, two RBIs and three strikeouts.

Mets manager is thrilled about Juan Soto's home debut

On Friday, the New York Mets will play at home against the Toronto Blue Jays. It's the first home game in the Juan Soto era following his record-setting $765 million deal this winter.

Juan Soto will make his home debut (Imagn)

Ahead of Friday's game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that he believes Soto will be charmed by the home fans.

"It's special, especially after the offseason and all the rumors," Mendoza said per SNY. "'Where is he going to go? Finally, he's a Met.' Getting to play in front of the home fanbase for the first time is going to feel real now, even though we're already six games into it.

Coming home and getting that ovation today is going to be pretty special, and I'm sure the fans can't wait."

The general consensus ahead of the game is that while the Mets will shower their players with cheers following an NLCS run last year, Soto will get the loudest ovation despite not being there.

