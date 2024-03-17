"Almost comical at this point" - Yankees fans disappointed as DJ LeMahieu's latest injury scare deepens roster woes

The injuries that have terrorized the New York Yankees in the past have not slowed in 2024.

Even though the regular season hasn't yet begun, the injury bug has bit and bitten hard. DJ LeMahieu might be the latest victim after he fouled a ball off his foot.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The infielder got X-Rays that came back clean, so he avoided any major injury. Still, he could miss some time and become yet another injury that the team is already forced to contend with. It's been a long and difficult spring, and fans are tired of it even now.

LeMahieu should be back soon, but Yankees fans fear the worst. They've rarely gotten good injury news in the past, so they're prepared to call the season before it has even begun.

"The injury bug that the Yankees have is almost comical at this point," tweeted one.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's pertinent to note that foot injuries in particular have destroyed DJ LeMahieu over the years.

He had a foot injury in 2022 that cost him the rest of his season, and it carried over and sapped his hitting strength in 2023. Finally healthy, this would be an unfortunate blow.

Yankees cannot find injury luck as DJ LeMahieu awaits treatment

DJ LeMahieu is getting treatment.

DJ LeMahieu should be fine after getting treatment, but it's no surprise that fans of the New York Yankees fear the worst. Even this year, they have suffered, as Gerrit Cole is out for at least 10 weeks with an elbow ligament issue.

Aaron Judge has also been out of the lineup after some bruises as he tries to ensure readiness for Opening Day after he missed almost two months last season.

Carlos Rodon is healthy now but he lost basically the entire 2023 season. Anthony Rizzo is also healthy now, but he lost the second half to concussion symptoms. Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Trevino and more have also dealt with injuries and are trying to avoid that fate again.

After failing to make the playoffs last year, the team is trying to get back to winning, but the injuries they continuously sustain seem to get in the way. The year 2024 already doesn't appear to offer them any relief from that.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.