Amed Rosario Free Agency: Blue Jays 'interested' in former top prospect after Isiah Kiner-Falefa & Kevin Kiermaier deals

With a few depth additions under their belt, the Toronto Blue Jays could be looking at another one with Amed Rosario. The former top prospect is a free agent right now and could be someone that ends up in Toronto. The shortstop has bounced around the league but could be heading to a new home soon.

Amed Rosario was traded last season in a contract year and then hit the open market. As more moves were made, including the Blue Jays' additions of Kevin Kiermaier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, pieces began to fall into place.

Via MLB Trade Rumors, Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote that the longtime infielder is “on the team’s radar,” and “under the right circumstances” could be a fit for Toronto’s roster.

A deal is far from imminent, but there's reported interest in the infielder. Toronto has infielders but has been prioritizing depth in that area this offseason after missing out on Shohei Ohtani.

Blue Jays might look into Amed Rosario

The Blue Jays signed Kevin Kiermaier to a short contract for him to return to the team. His outfield defense proved to be valuable to them and they wanted to bring him back for another season.

Staying in the valuable defense area, today the team also signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is known for defense and base running rather than his bat. He also plays multiple positions in both the infield and outfield.

Now, they appear to be scouting that area again. Rosario, a former New York Mets top prospect who was then traded to the Cleveland Guardians and then again to the Los Angeles Dodgers, is known for his speed and defense more than his bat.

Amed Rosario is drawing some interest

The Jays have starpower with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others, so they're looking at adding depth and speed to their roster. With new rules promoting base running, there's certainly room on MLB rosters for more speed and athleticism. That appears to be the route the Blue Jays are taking this offseason.

