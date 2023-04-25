Amed Rosario Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Cleveland Guardians pending free agent

This year's trade deadline may see plenty of action, with Amed Rosario one of the most likely candidates at shortstop to be dealt. The Cleveland Guardians shortstop on been an elite source of batting average throughout his time with the club.

The pair of Rosario and Andres Gimenez has become a solid duo, however, it may not extend beyond the trade deadline. As effective as he has been with Cleveland, Rosario's pending free agency may force the club to move him to another team.

Amed Rosario is in the final year of his contract with the Guardians and will make $7.8 million. As a club with a notoriously low payroll, Rosario's next deal may be beyond Cleveland's price range, making the shortstop a prime candidate to be traded. Plus, the recent call-up of shortstop prospect Brayan Rocchio may mean the deal may come sooner rather than later.

Rudy @rudykyle Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel The Guardians are calling up SS Brayan Rocchio and optioning SP Hunter Gaddis to AAA. The Guardians are calling up SS Brayan Rocchio and optioning SP Hunter Gaddis to AAA. Would appear a trade of Amed Rosario would not be far in the future. twitter.com/ZackMeisel/sta… Would appear a trade of Amed Rosario would not be far in the future. twitter.com/ZackMeisel/sta…

"Would appear a trade of Amed Rosario would not be far in the future." - @rudykyle

Here's a look at three teams that may land Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians before this year's trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could use an upgrade at shortstop

After the departure of Trea Turner in free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers were set to enter the 2023 season with Gavin Lux manning the shortstop position. However, following a devastating knee injury during a spring training game, the Dodgers lost Lux for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Now, with the likes of Miguel Rojas playing shortstop, the Los Angeles Dodgers may be motivated to make a move to land Rosario from the Guardians. Given the Dodgers' plethora of prospects, the trade would make sense for both teams.

G(rįžźGõät)🧣 @grizzgoatsports Amed Rosario to the Dodgers makes too much sense Amed Rosario to the Dodgers makes too much sense

"Amed Rosario to the Dodgers makes too much sense" - @grizzgoatsports

The Pittsburgh Pirates could be an interesting landing spot for Rosario

Although early in the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the top teams in baseball. After losing Oneil Cruz to a devastating ankle injury, the team has had Rodolfo Castro step into his place. While he has performed admirably, Rosario would be seen as an upgrade in the infield.

. @cavsinfive @JThrock45_ Surprised you havent hit em with the “Amed Rosario, you ARE a Pittsburgh Pirate!” @JThrock45_ Surprised you havent hit em with the “Amed Rosario, you ARE a Pittsburgh Pirate!”

"Surprised you havent hit em with the 'Amed Rosario, you ARE a Pittsburgh Pirate!'” - @cavsinfive

It remains to be seen if the Pittsburgh Pirates will still be in playoff contention by the time the trade deadline takes place. If they have a shot at postseason baseball, it would be unsurprising if they made a trade or two.

The Los Angeles Angels could use Amed Rosario to bolster their infield

The Los Angeles Angels would be foolish not to pursue Rosario after they outrighted David Fletcher. The team currently has Zach Neto, Gio Urshela, and Luis Rengifo as the top shortstops, meaning Rosario will immediately vault to the top of the depth chart if acquired by the Angels.

G(rįžźGõät)🧣 @grizzgoatsports @CantHitWRISP Amed rosario will be an angel it's not over @CantHitWRISP Amed rosario will be an angel it's not over

