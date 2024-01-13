"An unbelievable offseason so far" - Dodgers fans laud team's efficient market transactions as Teoscar Hernandez signing is made official

On Saturdy, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Teoscar Hernandez had been signed to a one-year contract. The news comes as the latest move in a veritable buying spree by the team this offseason.

An outfielder with a pop in his bat, Hernandez is seen as a strong asset. Under the terms of the agreement, the Dominican will be paid $23.5 million for the 2023 season.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with outfielder Teoscar Hernández" - Los Angeles Dodgers

In 2023, as a member of the Seattle Mariners, Hernandez hit .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs. Although those figures represent a slight tail-off from his numbers in 2022, Dodgers fans still seem enthusiastic about the deal.

For Los Angeles Dodgers fans, the last month hsa been full-on. Things kicked off on Dec. 11, when fans learned about the record-breaking, $700 million deal agreed with two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

In the following days, GM Brandon Gomes added ace Tyler Glasnow as well as MLB debutante Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who inked a 12-year deal worth $325 million.

Teoscar Hernandez came to the Mariners before the 2023 season via a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hernandez' 2021 campaign with the Jays saw the six-foot-twp outfielder record career highs across the board, hitting .296/.346/.524 with 32 home runs and 116 RBIs. Dodgers fans will undoubtedly hope that Hernandez can replicate those numbers in the upcoming season.

The 2023 Dodgers were a very offensive team. Spurred on by bats like Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Mookie Betts, the team was second to only the Atlanta Braves for both home runs and RBIs.

Expected to play in right field, Hernandez is likely to be flanked by fellow outfielders Jason Heyward and James Outman.

Teoscar Hernandez is yet another shred pickup by the Dodgers

In a move that has been widely criticized, the Dodgers and Ohtani agreed to defer $680 million of his $700 commitment until after his contract is completed in 2034. By doing so, the Dodgers have ensured that there's enough money to spend on other improvements, like Teoscar Hernandez.

Whether or not this practice is ethical is up for debate. However, the Dodgers have not allowed ethical concerns to get in the way of constructing what looks to be one of the most dominant and dynamic teams in MLB history.

