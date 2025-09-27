“And then he came along” - Amid Mets’ slump, Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shares heartfelt journey with powerful message

All-Star Francisco Lindor and the Mets are facing the barrel of the gun as they look to hang on to their postseason spot with just two games left in the season. After a superb start to the year, the Queens-based are slowly starting to crumble and are on the verge of getting booted out of the playoff race. With all the support and hands on deck needed for the squad, Lindor's wife, Katia, might just be the motivation that the star shortstop needs to get them over the line.In light of the team's recent struggles, Katia Lindor penned a heartfelt message of gratitude for Francisco that will certainly tug on the heartstrings. Originally written in the couple's native language of Spanish, Katia shared a story of how Francisco made her better as a person and showed her unrequited love. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;And then he came along,&quot; Katia said on the post. &quot;A man with a giant heart. Respectful, loving, true. She didn't fall in love with a reduced or edited version of me. He fell in love with the whole woman.The one she had stopped hiding from (although still with a lot of growth ahead of her),&quot; she added.She further added that the Mets star helped her to deal with issues in her life, such as accepting the bare minimum and being true to oneself. &quot;The day I stopped shrinking to fit in, was the day I stopped betraying myself. For a long time I minimized myself not to be &quot;too much&quot;: too intense, too emotional, too thoughtful, too loyal ... too much me. But I understood that my &quot;lot&quot; wasn't a problem. It was my truth. And the truth is not negotiable.&quot;Finally, Katia capped off her inspiring message by expressing her gratitude towards Francisco Lindor.&quot;Together we build a real love. And of that love three children were born, three beautiful souls who walk with us today. It wasn't luck. It was a choice. It was evolution. The right souls are not afraid of your greatness. They celebrate her. They choose her. Thank you, life, for every lesson that brought me here. Thank you, my love, for holding my “lot” with open arms.&quot;Katia Lindor performs Star-Spangled Banner before Mets gameFrancisco Lindor's wife Katia recently made the headlines after performing the national anthem before the September 17 game of the Mets against the Padres in Citi Field.A talented violinist, Katia played a heart rending version of patriotic song with her husband Francisco and their children looking on. Katia's performance was the good luck that the team needed as the Mets trounced the Padres in the contest, 8-3, while her spouse tallied a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored in the match.