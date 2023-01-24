The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought former MVP Andrew McCutchen back into the fold. He is excited to play with Oneil Cruz. Cruz was one of the most electric players in the MLB last season. He set the league on fire with his monster home runs. Consistency may have been an issue for Cruz. But that's fairly common for young players, especially in their rookie season.

The addition of McCutchen to the Pirates roster could be huge for the team and the continued development of Cruz. Andre McCutchen is a five-time All-Star who knows how to get it done in the big leagues. If he takes Cruz under his wing and adopts a mentor role, he could be one of the league's next big stars.

The official MLB account shared the veteran's praise for Cruz via Twitter.

"The guys a freak. You're at the edge of your seat just to see what he's going to do" - Andrew McCutchen

McCutchen has done almost everything there is to do in the MLB, so his opinion is highly regarded. While his best seasons were with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he has also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. So if he says he's on the edge of his seat watching a rookie, it means a lot.

Cruz continues to show what he can do on the field this offseason.Talkin' Baseball shared this clip of him hitting monster home runs in the Dominican Winter League.

"Oneil Cruz continues hitting effortless home runs this winter" - Talkin' Baseball

Andrew McCutchen was far from the first to recognize the potential of Oneil Cruz. But he could be crucial in helping him reach it.

Oneil Cruz has all the tools to be a superstar in the MLB

Baseball pundits tend to overvalue prospects and their potential. This can lead to players failing to live up to the high expectations Cruz has been highly touted for a long time. He proved his worth last season.

This highlight package on YouTube helps show the incredible things Oneil Cruz can do offensively and defensively.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be a very fun team to watch in 2023. They may not be challenging for a playoff spot, but they have tremendous room for growth. The addition of Andrew McCutchen could help take Cruz to the next level, and that would be a sight to see.

