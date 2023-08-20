Los Angeles Angels fans' misery doesn't seem to end, as they had a humiliating loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at the Angel Stadium on Saturday. The home team was completely routed 18-4 in a high scoring game, with the Rays doing bulk of the scoring in the second game of a split double header.

The Angels were high on energy, looking to get a series win after a commendable 7-6 win the first game. Even in the second, they were in the for a win, as three frames went scoreless.

The Rays started the scoring in the fourth with a two-run innings before plundering four more runs in the next off starter Patrick Sandoval. However things didn't end there, as off the pen, Jamie Barria faltered in line, earning nine runs in a disaster outing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the game beyond the reach of the hosts, Jimmy Herget and position player Eduardo Escobar closed out the game with 18 runs for the Rays.

At the opposite end, Hunter Renfroe's solo home run and Brandon Drury's three-run blast in the eighth were the only talking points for the Angels offense.

Halos fans took to X as they voiced their disappointment about the ailng franchise. One tweeted:

"... Joke of a franchise"

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Phil Nevin disappointed with Angels loss

Doubleheaders are always tricky, and for the Halos they were had a poor outing after the night game, which was a one-sided matchup.

“Your day ends with a sour taste. We played a great ball game this afternoon and this game (the second one) is the one we're going to take with us tonight,” manager Phil Nevin said.

The writing seems to be on the wall for the franchise as they head for their ninth straight season without a postseason.

After some initial promise, LA have fallen out of contention with a 61-64 record and eight games behind the Wild Card spots.