Phil Nevin came under fire after from Los Angeles Angels fans for his bullpen management. The Halos suffered a tough loss to the Miami Marlins in the 10th innings with the game ending 8-5 for the team from Florida.

Phil Nevin gave relief duties to Jamie Barria in the 10th inning. Barria ended up giving away four runs to the Marlins lineup doubling their score to eight.

Yuli Gurriel led off the innings with an intentional walk. Garrett Cooper, pinch hitting for Joey Wendle, struck a double off a fielding error by Mickey Moniak. This allowed Luis Arraez, the automatic extra innings second base runner to score. Halos fans were perplexed immediately after as Jon Berti was also intentionally walked to load the bases.

Jacob Stallings and Garrett Hampson consolidated on the bases loaded situation as Miami piled up the score out of the Angels' reach. Stallings' one RBI ground out was also off a fielding error by Matt Thaiss. The Angels were unable to respond in the bottom of the 10th, only managing one run.

The Halos faithful were quite dissatisfied with Phil Nevin's persistence of Chase Silseth in the seventh and eight innings after he gave away a crucial home run to Miami's Jorge Soler and walked four batters. Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims against their own manager.

Token Blood @token_blood There’s not a chance in the world Phil Nevin gets another manager job in the majors after this year. Cost the Angels the best player of this generation, and looks like he’s trying to intentionally lose for whatever reason. Good riddance There’s not a chance in the world Phil Nevin gets another manager job in the majors after this year. Cost the Angels the best player of this generation, and looks like he’s trying to intentionally lose for whatever reason. Good riddance

Diego White @diego1927angels The biggest reason we lost: Phil Nevin. Game should have never gone to extras. Dude is completely incompetent in every possible way. Not sure how stars like Trout and Shohei are okay playing for someone like that. The biggest reason we lost: Phil Nevin. Game should have never gone to extras. Dude is completely incompetent in every possible way. Not sure how stars like Trout and Shohei are okay playing for someone like that.

Angels 2023 WS Champs @Gonzalez32Sal PHIL NEVIN WAS ABSOLUTELY ATROCIOUS TONIGHT PHIL NEVIN WAS ABSOLUTELY ATROCIOUS TONIGHT

mikewhit @michaelwhitfiel Moniak should apologize to everyone. Lost that game. Phil Nevin continues to show he is the absolute worst manager maybe in all of sports. He’s the most clueless that’s for sure. Angels are ruining trout and ohtani Moniak should apologize to everyone. Lost that game. Phil Nevin continues to show he is the absolute worst manager maybe in all of sports. He’s the most clueless that’s for sure. Angels are ruining trout and ohtani

Matt Youmans @mattyoumans247 Phil Nevin is a disaster as a manager (see the Silseth shitshow tonight) and the @Angels are a mess. Trout was a fool to stay and Ohtani is too good/smart to make the same mistake Phil Nevin is a disaster as a manager (see the Silseth shitshow tonight) and the @Angels are a mess. Trout was a fool to stay and Ohtani is too good/smart to make the same mistake

mikewhit @michaelwhitfiel Phil Nevin should be fired now. Dude never has his team ready to play. He’s the worst manager Phil Nevin should be fired now. Dude never has his team ready to play. He’s the worst manager

Phil Nevin wastes yet another impressive start by Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani turned on "The Sho" at the Angels stadium as he continued his pitching prowess. In six innings he earned just one run and gave away two (one of his own fielding error) as he struck out 10 Miami Marlins batters. However, yet again the relief pitching from the Angels wasted his efforts.

oh hi there @TheTrollMiester Last 2 Starts from Ohtani,



12 IP

19 Ks

2 ER



Oh and NO (ZERO, NADA) HOME RUNS



And yet the Angels can’t provide Run Support and Phil Nevin finds new ways to ruin the game… Last 2 Starts from Ohtani,12 IP19 Ks2 EROh and NO (ZERO, NADA) HOME RUNSAnd yet the Angels can’t provide Run Support and Phil Nevin finds new ways to ruin the game…

Phil Nevin has been majorly blamed for the team's failures in the recent past. His management has also been cited as a reason why Shohei Ohtani is willing to leave the Angels in the offseason.

