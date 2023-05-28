Phil Nevin came under fire after from Los Angeles Angels fans for his bullpen management. The Halos suffered a tough loss to the Miami Marlins in the 10th innings with the game ending 8-5 for the team from Florida.
Phil Nevin gave relief duties to Jamie Barria in the 10th inning. Barria ended up giving away four runs to the Marlins lineup doubling their score to eight.
Yuli Gurriel led off the innings with an intentional walk. Garrett Cooper, pinch hitting for Joey Wendle, struck a double off a fielding error by Mickey Moniak. This allowed Luis Arraez, the automatic extra innings second base runner to score. Halos fans were perplexed immediately after as Jon Berti was also intentionally walked to load the bases.
Jacob Stallings and Garrett Hampson consolidated on the bases loaded situation as Miami piled up the score out of the Angels' reach. Stallings' one RBI ground out was also off a fielding error by Matt Thaiss. The Angels were unable to respond in the bottom of the 10th, only managing one run.
The Halos faithful were quite dissatisfied with Phil Nevin's persistence of Chase Silseth in the seventh and eight innings after he gave away a crucial home run to Miami's Jorge Soler and walked four batters. Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims against their own manager.
Phil Nevin wastes yet another impressive start by Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani turned on "The Sho" at the Angels stadium as he continued his pitching prowess. In six innings he earned just one run and gave away two (one of his own fielding error) as he struck out 10 Miami Marlins batters. However, yet again the relief pitching from the Angels wasted his efforts.
Phil Nevin has been majorly blamed for the team's failures in the recent past. His management has also been cited as a reason why Shohei Ohtani is willing to leave the Angels in the offseason.