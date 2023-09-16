LA Angels fans are scared that Shohei Ohtani might be heading out this offseason in search of a new team. Reports have surfaced that the two-way phenom has cleared out his locker at the Halos clubhouse and left for Japan.

Ohtani will be heading into free agency. He has been with the Angels franchise since they landed him from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League in 2018.

Management have yet to give a statement on the situation, and fans took to social media to discuss Ohtani's seemingly imminent departure from the team:

There has been serious doubt for a long time over Shohei Ohtani's future at the Angels as a star like him has been missing out on the playoffs every season. Ohtani is currently signed to the Angels for a year of arbitration worth $30 million.

After the Angels refused to trade the 29-year-old at the deadline, Ohtani suffered a UCL tear that derailed his free agency a bit. He is expected to not be pitching anytime soon and as per his agent Nez Balelo, 'requires some kind of procedure.'

Things got worse when the DH, who kept playing as a batter in the lineup, was forced to exit due to a practice injury before their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Shohei Ohtani's possible destinations following free agency

Not many teams can afford to acquire Shohei Ohtani's services, as they do not have enough financial backing. But for those who do, like the New York Mets or the LA Dodgers, the challenge remains in getting "The Sho" to like their style.

Ohtani has maintained for a long time that he came to the USA just to play baseball. Given his caliber and determination, he could play for any team or even re-sign with the Halos.

But what he will likely look for is the comfort of going out and playing baseball with minimal risks.