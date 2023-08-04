Los Angeles Angels fans once again witnessed what has been the story of the season for them so far: a Shohei Ohtani masterclass thrown away by a lackluster team display.
Thursday's encounter against the Seattle Mariners was highlighted by the Japanese phenom's heroics on both sides of the ball. This was undone by a rookie with barely any major league experience.
LA fans were left in disbelief as Mariners' rookie Cade Marlowe stepped up to dash their hopes in the ninth inning.
Shohei Ohtani was his brilliant best for the Angels once again, playing starting pitcher on the night in a designated hitter role. Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings, giving away only 3 hits while earning 5 strikeouts.
He then continued his fine form from the plate, launching a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to extend his team's lead to 3-1 and taking his personal home run count to 40 for the season. However, it was not enough as a surprise lay in wait.
Cade Marlowe was promoted to the major leagues by the Mariners just two weeks ago, after spending four years in the minor leagues since being drafted in 2019. The 24-year-old took to the plate in the ninth inning with the bases loaded, facing an in-form Carlos Estevez.
He hit the second home run of his major league career with a grand slam which saw the Mariners take the lead and go on to win the game.
Cade Marlowe downs Shohei Ohtani's Angels to announce himself in style
Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Cade Marlowe has taken his chance in the MLB with both hands. While Shohei Ohtani continues to perform on a superhuman level, the young rookie made his mark with the first grand slam of his career to help his team to a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Marlowe has impressed in his short career in the major leagues and continues to raise grow his reputation among fans across the country.