Los Angeles Angels fans once again witnessed what has been the story of the season for them so far: a Shohei Ohtani masterclass thrown away by a lackluster team display.

Thursday's encounter against the Seattle Mariners was highlighted by the Japanese phenom's heroics on both sides of the ball. This was undone by a rookie with barely any major league experience.

LA fans were left in disbelief as Mariners' rookie Cade Marlowe stepped up to dash their hopes in the ninth inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ In a game where Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season, the Angels just lost to the Mariners on a go-ahead ninth inning grand slam by a player with one career home run twitter.com/matttomic/stat…

Michael Englar @englahrr @TalkinBaseball_ Please I already want to off my self you don’t have to remind me

David Sienkiewich @davidsienk7 @TalkinBaseball_ Mariners are just trying to show Shohei why he should come here

Geoff @GeoffOC_ @TalkinBaseball_ You guys have no class whatsoever. Every time the Angels lose it’s some sort of Tungsten reference. It’s lazy and it’s gotten old. You rarely mention when the Angels win.



And by the way, the Angels are 22-14 this season when Ohtani hits a home run.

exilejr202 @exilejr202 @TalkinBaseball_ Wasting two GOATs careers in one go is really incredible

Brent Boucher @bmboucher24 Being an Angels fan is like being on a stage and everyone is throwing tomatoes at you twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Shohei Ohtani was his brilliant best for the Angels once again, playing starting pitcher on the night in a designated hitter role. Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings, giving away only 3 hits while earning 5 strikeouts.

He then continued his fine form from the plate, launching a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to extend his team's lead to 3-1 and taking his personal home run count to 40 for the season. However, it was not enough as a surprise lay in wait.

Cade Marlowe was promoted to the major leagues by the Mariners just two weeks ago, after spending four years in the minor leagues since being drafted in 2019. The 24-year-old took to the plate in the ninth inning with the bases loaded, facing an in-form Carlos Estevez.

He hit the second home run of his major league career with a grand slam which saw the Mariners take the lead and go on to win the game.

Cade Marlowe downs Shohei Ohtani's Angels to announce himself in style

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Cade Marlowe has taken his chance in the MLB with both hands. While Shohei Ohtani continues to perform on a superhuman level, the young rookie made his mark with the first grand slam of his career to help his team to a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Marlowe has impressed in his short career in the major leagues and continues to raise grow his reputation among fans across the country.