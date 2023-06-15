The Los Angeles Angels lost the third game in their series against the Texas Rangers despite a late attempt at a comeback from Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday.

The Rangers took the lead early in the game and soon extended it to 6-1 by the eighth inning. While Ohtani hit his 21st home run of the season in the ninth, it was not enough for the Angels to get back into the game.

As the season progresses, it has become common to see his team letting down Ohtani, and fans have made their frustrations clear on social media.

One remarked:

"... Someone give him some help"

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

guey @ameskifluffball @Angels So many lob. No clutch without Neto, and ohtani can’t do it all alone. @Angels So many lob. No clutch without Neto, and ohtani can’t do it all alone.

Alex @7filterugh @FletchWasSafe Rendon had the chance with bases loaded and failed again...Him and Trout have been super lackluster with their huge contracts. Need them to help Ohtani...someone give him some help @FletchWasSafe Rendon had the chance with bases loaded and failed again...Him and Trout have been super lackluster with their huge contracts. Need them to help Ohtani...someone give him some help

Andrea @iamandreadee @Angels That was a winnable game. Good sign from Detmers so at least we have that. Our BP let us down, but they have been great so don’t want to be hard on them. Our offense though with the RISPs was such a waste. Oh well, let’s move on and take the series tom! @Angels That was a winnable game. Good sign from Detmers so at least we have that. Our BP let us down, but they have been great so don’t want to be hard on them. Our offense though with the RISPs was such a waste. Oh well, let’s move on and take the series tom!

Brad @bpd76 @Angels It just shows where the weakness is in the bullpen. @Angels It just shows where the weakness is in the bullpen.

ADK @abukumaporo1998 @Angels Shohei Ohtani continued his excellent performance today. But… @Angels Shohei Ohtani continued his excellent performance today. But…

GoWokeGoBroke @AaronWylie7 @Angels Please pull Walsh from the lineup. Thank you. @Angels Please pull Walsh from the lineup. Thank you.

keiko @makrina0906 @Angels Send herget down. Find another reliever from your minor. And also Davidson be sent down. Find another lefty. @Angels Send herget down. Find another reliever from your minor. And also Davidson be sent down. Find another lefty.

Arte's Vocal Minority #80 @TheScotterMcB80 @Angels You make Heaney leave in the 4th and you only score one run off of him. That was when the game was over. Regroup and get the series tomorrow. @Angels You make Heaney leave in the 4th and you only score one run off of him. That was when the game was over. Regroup and get the series tomorrow.

The Los Angeles Angels are third in their division with a 38-32 record, while the Texas Rangers are on top of the standings.

Having won the first two games in the series, another win for the Angels will seal their series win, which will be a huge statement of intent against the division leaders and direct competitors. However, the Angels have built a reputation of letting down their star players when they need it the most.

It was the same story again for the Angels, as Shohei Ohtani put in a world-class performance only to end the game with a loss due to the lack of support from his teammates.

The Rangers took the game away from the Angels in the seventh inning by hitting two home runs off Jimmy Herget.

Tucker Davidson did not fare any better in the eighth, giving away two runs to make the score 6-1 in favor of the Rangers. Ohtani provided the only response with his two-run homer as his teammates failed to score another run.

Shohei Ohtani hits AL-leading home run in loss vs Rangers

Shohei Ohtani recorded his 21st home run of the season against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, taking the lead in HRs in the AL.

The LA Angels star marked his 11st consecutive game with a hit, continuing an amazing run of form this season. He's already a standout favorite for the AL MVP award, and there will be stopping him if he continues at the same level.

