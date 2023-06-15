The Los Angeles Angels lost the third game in their series against the Texas Rangers despite a late attempt at a comeback from Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday.
The Rangers took the lead early in the game and soon extended it to 6-1 by the eighth inning. While Ohtani hit his 21st home run of the season in the ninth, it was not enough for the Angels to get back into the game.
As the season progresses, it has become common to see his team letting down Ohtani, and fans have made their frustrations clear on social media.
The Los Angeles Angels are third in their division with a 38-32 record, while the Texas Rangers are on top of the standings.
Having won the first two games in the series, another win for the Angels will seal their series win, which will be a huge statement of intent against the division leaders and direct competitors. However, the Angels have built a reputation of letting down their star players when they need it the most.
It was the same story again for the Angels, as Shohei Ohtani put in a world-class performance only to end the game with a loss due to the lack of support from his teammates.
The Rangers took the game away from the Angels in the seventh inning by hitting two home runs off Jimmy Herget.
Tucker Davidson did not fare any better in the eighth, giving away two runs to make the score 6-1 in favor of the Rangers. Ohtani provided the only response with his two-run homer as his teammates failed to score another run.
Shohei Ohtani hits AL-leading home run in loss vs Rangers
The LA Angels star marked his 11st consecutive game with a hit, continuing an amazing run of form this season. He's already a standout favorite for the AL MVP award, and there will be stopping him if he continues at the same level.