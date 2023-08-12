Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros saw a lackluster Angels performance, which was a disappointment after a two-game winning streak. LA handed the Astros an 11-3 victory, which says it all for the Halos.

Astros slugger Jon Singleton smashed two homers on Friday night. A three-one to go with a two-run home run in the third inning. Post-game, Singleton united with his family to celebrate his first MLB homers since 2015.

Justin Verlander started for the second time for the Astros after being traded from the New York Mets. This was the first time he was playing at home ground and he allowed six hits with three runs and seven strikeouts through six innings. He also became the 50th player in MLB to have started 500 games.

On the Halos side, C.J. Cron registered a single home run in the second inning. Angels’ ace Shohei Ohtani went 1-4 and struck out twice.

Los Angeles Angels posted the final score of the game on Twitter

Halos fans who were already downcast are now completely hopeless about the team. Here's what they said on social media:

The Los Angeles Angels are falling out of the Wild Card race

The Los Angeles Angels are continuously trying to secure a position in the American League's playoffs. However, owing to the competitive nature of the AL Wild Card race, it isn’t going to be easy to make it. Trailing behind the Toronto Blue Jays by 6.5 games, the Halos are struggling to say the least.

To make sure that they make it to the Wild Card, LA must rack together some wins. The weekend series against the Houston Astros will be followed by a series against the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

We will see if they can change the narrative, and their fans' misgivings, in the coming weeks