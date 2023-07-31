Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the Los Angeles Angels added first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies to their roster. Jake Madden and Mason Albright, two minor league prospects, joined the Rockies as part of the deal.

"OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired INF C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk, and cash considerations from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league LHP Mason Albright and RHP Jake Madden."

Angels fans have expressed their excitement on social media.

"THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN BABY!!"

"The legends return"

"Some much needed offense for the Angels. Grichuk and Trout together at last."

"Welcome back to Halo Nation, Cronnie and Grichy!! Huge pick ups!!"

"ÁNGEL LEGENDS LFGGGG"

"Rockies fan here. Please be good to these two. They’re good guys! I’m really going to miss them!"

"RE-ACQUIRED!!! Welcome back boys!!!"

“All Day” is back in Anaheim!! So much perfection right there. Welcome home CJ."

"Take good care of them, please!"

Fan reactions

C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk's MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels'

By coincidence, the Angels' system was where Cron and Grichuk started their MLB careers. The Angels selected Grichuk before Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft.

However, in order to acquire David Freese for the team, he was moved to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013. Cron was selected in the 2011 MLB Draft and played with the Angels for four seasons. Both players will become free agents this summer since they are in the final year of their contracts.

Oakland Athletics v Colorado Rockies

Despite having bilateral sports hernia surgery and missing the beginning of the season, Grichuk had a productive month of July. Taylor Ward, who will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining facial fractures from being struck by a fastball on Saturday, will be replaced by him on a like-for-like basis.