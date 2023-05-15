Los Angeles Angels fans continued to criticize Phil Nevin's bullpen management after the team lost 4-3 to the Cleveland Guardians in game three of their series. The Guardians won the game thanks to Josh Naylor's go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, making it his third consecutive home run in the same innings in the same series.
The Angels were coming into the game with low morale after losing the previous game, where they conceded six runs in the eighth inning in an 8-6 loss, with Naylor hitting the go-ahead three-run homer there as well, proving effective against the Angels relievers.
On Saturday night, not much changed as Naylor's three-run dinger against Carlos Estevez made him the first player since 1961 to hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later in three straight games in baseball history. Phil Nevin received further criticism from fans for intentionally walking the batter before Naylor, Jose Ramirez.
Having taken the lead, the Guardians had to endure a tough ninth inning with their closer Emmanuel Clase giving away two runs with just one out remaining in the game. Shohei Ohtani gave an RBI single before Mickey Moniak also scored. With one out remaining in the game, Clase got Brandon Drury to hit a grounder, getting Taylor Ward out at second.
Fans were unhappy with Phil Nevin's tactics as they blasted him on social media.
Phil Nevin explains he had his "best" against Naylor
Phil Nevin elaborated on his tactics after the game stating that the walk for Jose Ramirez was intentional as he didn't want to lose to him. As for Josh Naylor, he had his best relievers pitching to him but somehow it didn't work out.
“I’m not going to let José Ramírez beat me,” Nevin explained. "I said that before the series started, and I had my best against (Naylor) with where we’re at right there. I felt good about the matchup. He just got into another one.”
The Angels manager has plenty of things to sort out if he is to continue as the team's skipper, as the Angels are currently third in the AL West division with a 21-20 record.