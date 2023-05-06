The Los Angeles Angels completed their biggest comeback of the MLB season far after falling 4-0 behind against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The Rangers were leading by four runs at the top of the eighth innings when Mike Trout led his team's comeback.

The game was tied at the bottom of the ninth innings and the Los Angeles team went on to a walk-off win at the bottom of the tenth innings. The final score of 5-4 to the Angels sent their fans crazy and marked their biggest comeback of the season and their first walk-off.

The Rangers started the game on a high note, taking a 4-0 lead and restricting the Angels' star-studded batting lineup to no runs over the first seven innings.

However, the Los Angeles outfit could not be held off any longer as they started their comeback with an RBI single by Mike Trout in the bottom of the eighth innings.

The comeback was then carried on by Chad Wallach hitting a two-run double at the bottom of the ninth innings to make the score 4-3. Next up was Luis Rengifo at bat who hit the game-tying single down the middle to tie the score at 4-4.

Finally, it was Zach Neto at-bat in the bottom of the tenth innings who scored the game-winning run after a wild pitch to complete a memorable comeback for the LA team.

Fans were awestruck by the performance and were quick to share their reactions on social media.

"Omg best win of the season!!!" tweeted one fan. "I told people we’d be something special!" added another.

Los Angeles Angels edge closer to the top of the AL West table after amazing comeback

Friday night's comeback took the Los Angeles Angels' season record to 19-14, putting them within touching distance of the leading Texas Rangers.

The series opener between the two was an exhilarating affair that promises more in the two games remaining in the series. Both teams will be eager to cement their place at the top of the table and qualify for the MLB postseason.

The Rangers may felt hard done by in the first game but they still have two more games to exact revenge.

