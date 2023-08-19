The Los Angeles Angels were subjected to severe criticism from fans after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener on Friday.

The action-packed game ended 9-6 in favor of the Rays after going into extra time. Los Angeles fans were furious with the result as their team continues to let them down and vented their anger on social media.

"Disappointment of a franchise," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Yeah f*** this s***. I’m ready for hockey & football," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

When the MLB season reached its midway point, the LA Angels made some huge managerial decisions, all of them towards one goal: a first postseason run since 2017.

However, with little over a month remaining of the season, it's higly unlikely for them to make the postseason. Having decided to stick with Shohei Ohtani until the end of the season instead of trading him for huge returns, they will most likely lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

The game was an extremely exciting affair from the start, with both teams going neck-to-neck. It included a MLB debut for LA rookie Nolan Schanuel, a grand slam for Ohtani and a triple play from the $215 million Angels.

However, it was not enough, as the Rays rallied late to score three runs in the tenth inning to take thee game.

Shohei Ohtani launches 43rd homer of the season despite Angels loss

While the highlight of the game was undoubtedly the triple play by the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning, Shohei Ohtani extended his home run record by hitting a grand slam in the second inning.

It was his 43rd of the season and puts him back on top of the league, level with Matt Olson. The Japanese star in is the running for a Triple Crown in the MLB this season, a rare feat for anyone, let alone a two-way player.

As we head into the final weeks of the season, only time will tell how many more records Ohtani will break.