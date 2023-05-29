Someone of Shohei Ohtani's stature has constant scrutiny from fans. It's quite expected that fans want more from their favorite player when he goes through a rough patch. That seems to be the case with the Japanese sensation, who appears out of touch with the bat in hand currently.

Ohtani failed to make any significant contribution as the Los Angeles Angels had a shutout 2-0 loss against the Miami Marlins in the final game of their three-seres home stretch on Sunday. The 28-year-old only managed a single from four at-bats.

The major concern is the number of strikeouts Ohtani has had recently. In Sunday's game, the Halos DH struck out swinging twice trying to fetch a few balls outside the strike-call zone. In the bottom of the seventh, with game tying runs in scoring positions, Ohtani left them stranded on a 4-pitch at-bat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani's average has dropped to .268 from .292 at the start of their homestretch. He has managed only 5-31, striking out 13 times in nine games. LA Angels fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts: One said:

"Ohtani the 3 pitch strikeout machine"

Another chimed in:

"Ohtani was out there swinging for an invisible pinata today. So many bad swings. Ward is bush league. Only positives, Nieto, Renfroe and some nice pitching today."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

HULL17RW @ZombiesOutbreak



Only positives, Nieto, Renfroe and some nice pitching today. @beardedbeastco Ohtani was out there swinging for an invisible pinata today. So many bad swings. Ward is bush league.Only positives, Nieto, Renfroe and some nice pitching today. @beardedbeastco Ohtani was out there swinging for an invisible pinata today. So many bad swings. Ward is bush league.Only positives, Nieto, Renfroe and some nice pitching today.

VeeDeeHam @Vqle280z



Shohei Ohtani is 1/12 hits with 5 strikeouts.



Angels got swept by Marlins.



Another great season. @Angels Mike Trout with zero clutch play as usualShohei Ohtani is 1/12 hits with 5 strikeouts.Angels got swept by Marlins.Another great season. @Angels Mike Trout with zero clutch play as usualShohei Ohtani is 1/12 hits with 5 strikeouts.Angels got swept by Marlins.Another great season.

Greg Beacham @gregbeacham The Marlins intentionally walk Mike Trout as the tying run in the 7th to get to Shohei Ohtani, who strikes out on 4 pitches. Ohtani is 5 for 33 on the Angels' 9-game homestand with 13 strikeouts, including 3 today. The Marlins intentionally walk Mike Trout as the tying run in the 7th to get to Shohei Ohtani, who strikes out on 4 pitches. Ohtani is 5 for 33 on the Angels' 9-game homestand with 13 strikeouts, including 3 today.

zeke @AronEkizian27 @Angels trout and ohtani r so bad @Angels trout and ohtani r so bad

IQ5000 @p1sstoptweeting

#GoHalos Shohei Ohtani has to deal with the low outside corner somehow. For some reason, Manager Nevin has been aggressive in using Ward and Walsh, but I would like him to consider the current situation where the batting lineup has been cut off at these two spots. Shohei Ohtani has to deal with the low outside corner somehow. For some reason, Manager Nevin has been aggressive in using Ward and Walsh, but I would like him to consider the current situation where the batting lineup has been cut off at these two spots.#GoHalos

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani's lack of form not a concern - Phil Nevin

Halos' primary duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are failing to get on board recently. Manager Phil Nevin, though, is unconcerned, reckoning that it's only a matter of time before both rediscover their mojo:

“I’m not worried about them," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "They come out of it, and they go crazy. It just so happens that right now both of them aren’t at their best, maybe. Still, we get to the point in the game when Mike is up there with a chance to win it (or) tie it. I’ll take that every day.”

The Angels are 28-26 on the season and will heavily rely on Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to reach the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes