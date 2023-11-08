MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the LA Angels are split between veteran skippers Buck Showalter and Ron Washington for their managerial pick. The managerial search, which has reached its final stages, sees both men as prime candidates to helm the Angels.

Showalter, known for his recent tenure with the New York Mets, brings a wealth of experience and a strategic mind to the table. At 67, his decades-long managerial career has been defined by a knack for turning around the fortunes of struggling franchises.

Known for leading the Rangers to two consecutive World Series appearances, Ron Washington also has a history of fostering player development.

In the midst of these rumors, Angels fans took to social media to express their dismay at the idea of Buck Showalter taking over as manager. They're mocking the team for exploring what they see as a reversion to a bygone era of baseball administration.

Angels' managerial decision between Buck Showalter and Ron Washington is just one piece of a larger puzzle

The Angels, whose last playoff appearance was in 2014, are in dire need of a seasoned leader. Despite the superstar presence of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels were unable to secure a spot in the postseason.

The impending free agency of MLB star Shohei Ohtani also casts a sizable shadow over the team's immediate competitive prospects. Should Ohtani depart, the new manager will likely oversee a transitional period for the Angels.

In addition, Angels general manager Perry Minasian is nearing the end of his contract while facing criticism for a weak farm system. The franchise has also lately dealt with ownership instability, with Arte Moreno considering a sale less than a year ago.

These circumstances collectively amount to a big challenge for the incoming manager. Looking ahead, the Angels' choice of Buck Showalter or Ron Washington as manager will significantly mold the team's identity.