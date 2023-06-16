Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was at it again in Thursday's series win over division leaders Texas Rangers.
The Japanese phenom was the starting pitcher for the Angels on the night. After pitching six innings, he went on to make the difference from the plate as well. Fans were left awestruck as Ohtani went on to single-handedly win the series for the Angels against the high-flying Rangers.
Angels fans were ecstatic with the win and hailed Ohtani for his domnant performance.
"He just won a 4-game series against Texas by himself crazy," tweeted one fan.
"We're watching the GOAT in his prime. Let's respect greatness while we can watch it," added another.
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
Shohei Ohtani has been in impeccable form in the past few days. The Angels won their series opener against the Rangers but lost the second despite Ohtani starring from the plate. The two way superstar launched his 21st home run in the second game against the Rangers to become the HR leader in the AL. He bettered that record with another two-run homer on Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani began the game as the starting pitcher for the Angels and pitched six innings on the night, giving away six hits and two runs while recording three strikeouts. He's now third in strikeouts in the entire league.
Ohtani then went on to make the difference from the homeplate in the eighth inning, launching his 22nd home run off Brock Burke to give his team a 5-2 lead. The Rangers had some chances to come back late in the ninth, but Angels pitcher Jacob Webb shut the door before they could make a difference.
Shohei Ohtani extends HR lead as Angels beat Rangers
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani showed yet again why he's considered the best baseball player in the world.
He showed his pitching prowess while also being a dominant force as a batter. He single-handedly beat division leaders Texas Rangers. Thanks to Ohtani, the Angels are on the rise and making their way up the AL West.