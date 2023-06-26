Hunter Renfroe got the stick from Los Angeles Angels fans as his subpar performance against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday cost his team the game. In the series decider, the Halos lost 4-3 after squandering multiple opportunities to win the game and take the series.

Renfroe was in hot hitting form after the second game of the series that saw the Halos score 25 runs. The lineup set several franchise records on route a convincing 24-run differential win. The Angels outfielder went 5-5 with four RBIs and a walk.

However, his offensive play on Sunday was marred by a lackluster display at the plate. Renfroe grounded into a double play twice in the sixth and ninth innings to stop crucial rallies for his team. Before thatm he was also struck out swinging in the second and flied out to left in the fourth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the sixth innings, Shohei Ohtani had drove in a run with an RBI triple. He scored when Brandon Drury hit a sacrifice fly. Mike Trout, who was hit by pitch, stationed in first base when Renfroe hit a ground into a double play. LA would have gone ahead had both Renfroe and Trout scored.

A similar incident occurred in the ninth when Drury hit a lead off infield single. Renfroe on a 0-1 count, 95 mph sinker grounded into double play leaving the Angels with one out remaining. Mickey Moniak hit an RBI double, but Luis Rengifo grounded out to seal the Rockies' 4-3 win.

Fans called out Hunter Renfroe for his performance on Sunday as they called his 5-5 game on Saturday a fluke. One said:

"Hunter Renfroe is the fakest hitter I've ever seen."

Another chimed in:

"Renfroe fluke game yesterday. He should be nowhere near the field."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Whitt Bass @BigWhittBass Hunter Renfroe is the fakest hitter I’ve ever seen Hunter Renfroe is the fakest hitter I’ve ever seen

Painkillers @YoooooooDude Hunter renfroe the new Howie Kendrick. Automatic double play Hunter renfroe the new Howie Kendrick. Automatic double play

Elevate Devan @SparkzDesign



would honestly rather see Ippei @Angels Petition to have quite literally ANYBODY in the entire organization that's not named Hunter Renfroe hit every time there's a runner on 1stwould honestly rather see Ippei @Angels Petition to have quite literally ANYBODY in the entire organization that's not named Hunter Renfroe hit every time there's a runner on 1stwould honestly rather see Ippei

double m @kingofswae @Angels Yesterday will be remembered as the Hunter Renfroe fluke game. Bench renfroe @Angels Yesterday will be remembered as the Hunter Renfroe fluke game. Bench renfroe

King Panda I @KingPandaI1



Kills every rally we are in @AngelsTalk27 I genuinely think hunter renfroe is the worst hitter on this teamKills every rally we are in @AngelsTalk27 I genuinely think hunter renfroe is the worst hitter on this team Kills every rally we are in

luc carter @luccarter6 I am beyond sick of hunter renfroe, automatic GIDP in any big spot it’s ridiculous I am beyond sick of hunter renfroe, automatic GIDP in any big spot it’s ridiculous

Neha Modi @nehamodi Death, taxes, Hunter Renfroe gidp Death, taxes, Hunter Renfroe gidp

Hunter Renfroe's 2023 season so far

To be fair to Hunter Renfroe, even without his strong outing in the second game against the Rockies, he has fared well for the Los Angeles Angels.

He's batting at .257 with 71 hits, 37 RBIs including 12 home runs from 276 at-bats in 2023. He will look to get back to form immediately as the Angels look to start a winning streak.

Poll : 0 votes