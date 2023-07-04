Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin received some harsh criticism from fans following his team's disappointing loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Angels fell to a humiliating 10-3 defeat against a Padres side that has been going through a major slump in the MLB. Nevin's bullpen management raised a lot of eyebrows as he chose to go with rookie pitcher Victor Mederos against a stacked Padres lineup.

Fans took to social media to blast the manager and his poor decision to throw in the rookie in such a tough situation:

Whitt Bass @BigWhittBass Nevin goes to a rookie to face Soto, Tatis, Machado, and Bogaerts. This guy sucks man, my god. Fire him tonight Nevin goes to a rookie to face Soto, Tatis, Machado, and Bogaerts. This guy sucks man, my god. Fire him tonight

Indie Ed Ⓥ @pltcllyincnvnnt @haloweezy I’ve never wanted to see Phil Nevin replaced more than after seeing this. He has no business managing a baseball team. @haloweezy I’ve never wanted to see Phil Nevin replaced more than after seeing this. He has no business managing a baseball team.

Phil Nevin is a former MLB player who has had a decorated career during his time as a player. He has played for several teams in the major leagues and was also named an All-Star in 2001.

After his playing career, Nevin was hired as a coach by the San Francisco Giants in 2017 before joining the New York Yankees in 2018. Ahead of the 2022 season, Nevin was hired by the Angels as a coach but took over as manager in July.

This season is the first full season as a manager for Phil Nevin and he has been under scrutiny is several occasions. The latest one came after Monday's loss to the Padres after he decided to throw in rookie pitcher Victor Mederos, who had played only one game in the major leagues.

Mederos went on to give away three hits and two in less than a single inning and had to be pulled out. However, by then the game was already out of reach for the Angels and fans were quick to point toward the bullpen mismanagement for the defeat.

"Nevin is an absolute clown fest sometimes," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Nevin goes to a rookie to face Soto, Tatis, Machado, and Bogaerts. This guy sucks man, my god. Fire him tonight," added another.

Phil Nevin on thin ice after bullpen mismanagement leads to loss

This is Phil Nevin's first full season as a manager in the MLB and he has already made a number of costly errors. While the Los Angeles Angels have pretty much been a one-man team led by Shohei Ohtani, Nevin has perhaps done little to get the rest of the team to perform at their best.

By no means is Nevin's job secure as he takes on the huge challenge of managing a major league baseball team for the first time in his career. Only time will tell what the future holds for the young manager.

