The high-flying Los Angeles Angels were handed a disappointing defeat by local rivals Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of their doubleheader on Tuesday. The Angels' star-studded lineup failed to show up and ended up being shut out in an unlikely lackluster performance on the night.
While the starting pitchers of both teams had a good outing, the Angels' bats could not register themselves on the night which cost them the game. Fans were furious with the uncharacteristically disappointing performance in the middle of a good run of form:
After a slow start to the season, the LA Angels have been single-handedly dragged to second place in the division by two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani over the past few weeks. Having just come off sweeping the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, Los Angeles was a team on the rise heading into Tuesday's game.
However, they failed to keep their consistency against the Dodgers as their lineup put in a half-hearted showing to lose the game. Brandon Drury and Hunter Renfroe were the only two players who managed hits in the entire game.
On the other hand, Will Smith and Michael Busch both scored singles in the top of the eighth innings to secure the win for the Dodgers. Fans were left disappointed with the turn of form and took to social media to blast their offensive performance.
"Wow that was the worst offense I have ever seen," wrote one fan on Twitter. "All of a sudden forgot how to hit the ball," added another.
LA Angels must be careful of any slip-ups in the MLB
The Los Angeles Angels have recently made a big decision regarding their Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani by choosing not to trade this season. They are fully invested in going all out this year and attempting a deep postseason run in the MLB.
In order to achieve that, it is vital that they keep the consistency and not drop out of a postseason spot now. They will now aim to get back to winning ways in the next game of the doubleheader.