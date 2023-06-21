The high-flying Los Angeles Angels were handed a disappointing defeat by local rivals Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of their doubleheader on Tuesday. The Angels' star-studded lineup failed to show up and ended up being shut out in an unlikely lackluster performance on the night.

While the starting pitchers of both teams had a good outing, the Angels' bats could not register themselves on the night which cost them the game. Fans were furious with the uncharacteristically disappointing performance in the middle of a good run of form:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ph @dvaishd @Angels All of a sudden forgot how to hit the ball. 2 men on no outs and couldn’t even hit a sac fly. Way to lose to a team that’s in the Downhill portion of their season @Angels All of a sudden forgot how to hit the ball. 2 men on no outs and couldn’t even hit a sac fly. Way to lose to a team that’s in the Downhill portion of their season

Brynn Legree @legreebrynn2 @Angels Lost to a slumping dodgers team. GAVE away a game against KC. It’s inexcusable. Period @Angels Lost to a slumping dodgers team. GAVE away a game against KC. It’s inexcusable. Period

Robert vasquez @RobertV1503559 @Angels Shohei Ohtani is allowed to have an off game but as for trout this guy has been a let down every time we need him and I don’t care how many home runs he has. He knows he’s getting old and he should be trying to get a quality at bat instead of trying to hit a home run every game. @Angels Shohei Ohtani is allowed to have an off game but as for trout this guy has been a let down every time we need him and I don’t care how many home runs he has. He knows he’s getting old and he should be trying to get a quality at bat instead of trying to hit a home run every game.

Chris @mmaballer13_



WTF



PATHETIC DISGRACEFUL TEAM



THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE



DISGRACEFUL



IM SICK OF THIS DISAPPOINTING TEAM NEVER WINNING WHEN THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO. IM DONE. ANGELS SHOULD BE ASHAMED @Angels THE DODGERS ARE SLUMPING YET THIS @ANGELS @PHILNEV23 TEAM STILL CANT BEAT THIS BAD DODGERS TEAM??WTFPATHETIC DISGRACEFUL TEAMTHIS IS UNACCEPTABLEDISGRACEFULIM SICK OF THIS DISAPPOINTING TEAM NEVER WINNING WHEN THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO. IM DONE. ANGELS SHOULD BE ASHAMED @Angels THE DODGERS ARE SLUMPING YET THIS @ANGELS @PHILNEV23 TEAM STILL CANT BEAT THIS BAD DODGERS TEAM??WTFPATHETIC DISGRACEFUL TEAMTHIS IS UNACCEPTABLEDISGRACEFULIM SICK OF THIS DISAPPOINTING TEAM NEVER WINNING WHEN THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO. IM DONE. ANGELS SHOULD BE ASHAMED

Arte's Vocal Minority #80 @TheScotterMcB80



Also, way to show absolutely no love for your pitcher. @Angels You guys really have a knack for putting runners in scoring position and then proceeding to crap the bed. Like, you can teach a 101 class at a university of how to be this offensively inept in key clutch spots.Also, way to show absolutely no love for your pitcher. @Angels You guys really have a knack for putting runners in scoring position and then proceeding to crap the bed. Like, you can teach a 101 class at a university of how to be this offensively inept in key clutch spots. Also, way to show absolutely no love for your pitcher.

Flower750 @Flower7503

If they had scored, things would have been different.



The fact that Kershaw got the better of that situation put the Dodgers in the flow of the game. @Angels More problematic than that tag out was the fact that we were scoreless with no outs and runners on second and third.If they had scored, things would have been different.The fact that Kershaw got the better of that situation put the Dodgers in the flow of the game. @Angels More problematic than that tag out was the fact that we were scoreless with no outs and runners on second and third.If they had scored, things would have been different.The fact that Kershaw got the better of that situation put the Dodgers in the flow of the game.

Connor @TheTigerShark35 @Angels Embarrassing all around except for Detmers @Angels Embarrassing all around except for Detmers

After a slow start to the season, the LA Angels have been single-handedly dragged to second place in the division by two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani over the past few weeks. Having just come off sweeping the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, Los Angeles was a team on the rise heading into Tuesday's game.

However, they failed to keep their consistency against the Dodgers as their lineup put in a half-hearted showing to lose the game. Brandon Drury and Hunter Renfroe were the only two players who managed hits in the entire game.

On the other hand, Will Smith and Michael Busch both scored singles in the top of the eighth innings to secure the win for the Dodgers. Fans were left disappointed with the turn of form and took to social media to blast their offensive performance.

"Wow that was the worst offense I have ever seen," wrote one fan on Twitter. "All of a sudden forgot how to hit the ball," added another.

LA Angels must be careful of any slip-ups in the MLB

The Los Angeles Angels have recently made a big decision regarding their Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani by choosing not to trade this season. They are fully invested in going all out this year and attempting a deep postseason run in the MLB.

In order to achieve that, it is vital that they keep the consistency and not drop out of a postseason spot now. They will now aim to get back to winning ways in the next game of the doubleheader.

Poll : 0 votes