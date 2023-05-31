Tyler Anderson faced a lot of heat from his team's fanbase as he squandered away a loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Los Angeles Angels starter was taken for six runs in the 3-7 road defeat in the second of a three-game series.
Anderson allowed six runs and six hits over four innings. He was taken for five runs in the fourth innings after conceding a run in the first off a sacrifice fly by Eloy Jimenez. Andrew Vaughn then hit a three RBI double to get the lead for his team. Chicago was behind 3-1 at this point. LA had scored off two home runs, one by Taylor Ward and another by Shohei Ohtani.
After Vaughn's at bat, Ronny Gonzalez did most of the damage, driving his teammate in with a double, stealing third and scoring off an error by the Angels defense.
The game completely turned on its head as a result of the horror fourth frame by Tyler Anderson. His mid-range fastballs were criticized heavily as they became easy hits for the White Sox batters. Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against the 33-year-old:
Tyler Anderson's career before joining the Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson has been part of the majors since 2016. He started off his career with the Colorado Rockies, leaving the organization in 2019.
After stints at the San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners, he found a place in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation last season.
Anderson recorded 15-5 at the end of the year from his 28 starts and two relief appearances, striking out batters a total of 138 times. His strong performances earned him an All-Star appearance last year.
At the start of the offseason, Anderson signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the LA Angels, bringing depth to the rotation.