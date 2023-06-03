Los Angeles Angels fans seem to have turned on their two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani after a recent slump in the past few weeks. He put up a dismal performance from the mound in their recent 6-2 loss against the Houston Astros, giving away five runs in six innings pitched.

Fans were not happy with the display and called for him to be traded as his market value continues to drop.

Shohei Ohtani started the season as one of the hottest players in the MLB. Having just won the World Series with Japan, the former AL MVP started the season in electric form. However, he seems to be running on fumes now as his performance levels have dropped considerably in recent weeks.

In Friday's loss against the Astros, Ohtani first gave away a two-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in the first inning before Alex Bregman scored an RBI single in the fifth.

In the sixth innings, Corey Julks launched a massive two-run homer to give the Astros a 5-0 lead. After several lackluster performances from the Japanese star, Angels fans seem to have lost their patience with him and are showing signs of moving on and accepting that he is leaving after this season.

"Trade Ohtani, his value goes down every day. He gets worse and worse," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Ohtani is not worth $10," added another.

Could Shohei Ohtani leave the Angels before the end of the season?

While there are two months left before trade deadline day, there is no telling who might end up in different teams before the end of the season. Shohei Ohtani is set to be one of the hottest properties in the MLB at the end of the season, but many believe that his value is dropping as a result of his poor performances.

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

Would it be shrewd for the Los Angeles Angels to trade him now and move on? There has been no indication from Ohtani about potentially extending his contract with the Angels, and only time will tell what the future holds.

