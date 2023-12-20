“Another guy who can barely hit .200” “Keep signing these no name guys” - Brewers fans upset over team’s addition of Eric Haase

The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that they'd made a free agent signing, adding free agent catcher Eric Haase to a one-year deal. It's a small move made mostly for depth, and it's not one that's going to play a massive role in their ability to defend the NL Central crown.

For that reason, fans aren't happy. They know their work is cut out for them in 2024, and with plenty of great players still available in free agency, this is not a move that excites them.

In fact, some wonder why this move was even made at all. Several fans took the chance to trash the team for a lackluster offseason and for making strange decisions with their roster.

Haase is a defensive catcher who doesn't offer much on the offensive side, and that's not going to help Brewers fans feel better. The team has been relatively quiet on the free agency front thus far.

Despite their being tons of talent in the form of Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cody Bellinger and more still available, the Brewers aren't making big splashy signings right now.

Brewers have a tough road ahead of them in 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers, as they often have over the last few years, won the NL Central and made the postseason. They will have a challenging time defending that crown in 2024.

Not only did the team lose manager Craig Counsell to the up and coming Chicago Cubs, the team hasn't made many additions. While other teams in their division have done things, the Brewers have remained quiet.

The Brewers have a tough road ahead of them

Of course, this is a talented roster returning most of what was a playoff team roster last year. They're still one of the most talented teams in that division, but losing Counsell to a rival and not signing any of the biggest free agents certainly hurts.

The division is usually pretty competitive, and it's expected to be a tightly contested group once again. Unfortunately, that's not good news for the Brewers and their obviously tense fan base.

