"Another washed up star": Mets fans displeased as team reportedly 'eyeing' to add J.D. Martinez

Having missed out in their pursuit of the big names in the MLB market so far, New York Mets fans were not impressed with their front office's reported interest in J.D. Martinez. The veteran outfielder has had an impressive career in the MLB, but is no doubt in the twilight of his career as he enters free agency this winter. Latest reports suggest that the Mets are eyeing Martinez, which has not been received well by their fans who want a big signing.

J.D. Martinez was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2009 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2011, after more than two years in the minors. He then had a dip in form in the majors, which led to him being signed by the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2014 season after some time in the minors. He revived his career in Detroit and was traded to the Atlanta Braves in the final year of his contract. He then signed a lucrative contract with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, where he had the best spell of his career and won the World Series title.

Martinez has made six All-Star appearances and won the AL Hank Aaron Award as well as the AL RBI leader in 2018. There is no doubt of his quality but his age is the only factor that creates doubt. With the Mets associated with the likes of Ohtani and Yamamoto, Martinez is a different breed of free agent and New York fans expected more from their front office, making their thoughts clear over social media:

"This would’ve been nice 7 years ago," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Another washed up star," added another.

J.D. Martinez reportedly attracts interest from Angels as well

While the New York Mets fans may not be happy about their front office pursuing J.D. Martinez as a reinforcement for next year, the veteran has attracted interest from other teams as well.

One other MLB team rumored to be interested in singing Martinez is the Los Angeles Angels. The veteran ended the 2023 MLB season slashing .271/.572/.893 in 113 games, hitting 33 home runs and 103 RBIs. Those numbers are not bad by any standards and the Angels see a potential replacement for Ohtani at designated hitter for next season.

