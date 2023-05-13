Anthony Rizzo's one home run and five RBIs in the 2016 World Series were instrumental in getting his then-team, the Chicago Cubs, their first World Series in 108 years. As such, he and his team captivated and inspired an entire city.

More than six years later, Anthony Rizzo feels inspired by his own environment. The 33-year-old first baseman has taken like a fish to water since joining the New York Yankees in 2021.

After a magnificent two-home run performance over the first-place Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 12th, the slugger could hardly hide his emotions. During a postgame interview, he was asked about what makes playing for the Yankees at Yankee Stadium special.

YES Network @YESNetwork "Is there something special about Yankee Stadium for you?"



Anthony Rizzo refered to the entire city of New York, and the baseball tradition of the New York Yankees, as his prime reasons for loving where he plays.

The former Chicago Cubs icon was traded to the Yankees in 2021. In 2022, his first full season in the Bronx, he hit .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs and 75 RBIs. As his contract expired, fans began to wonder if the team would keep him around.

After the team made history by signing Rizzo's outfield counterpart Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $960 million deal, the time came for GM Brian Cashman and his team to make a decision regarding Rizzo.

Fortunately, the team's faith in his prevailed, and he was inked to a 2-year deal worth $40 million. The deal also includes a team option for 2025 should Rizzo outperform expectations set by the team.

His second home run against the Tampa Bay Rays came in the eigth inning, and ended up being the winning run. Although the Yankees remain in last place, the victory was seen as a character win. It was enough to lift the spirits of Yankees fans, at least for the present moment.

"THIS IS THE WAY. THIS IS THE WAY. ANTHONY RIZZO WITH A HUGE HOME RUN FOR THE LEAD!" - Yankees Videos

Anthony Rizzo continues to be an inexpendable part of his team

Playing in the shadow of a superstar like Aaron Judge is never easy. Luckily, for Rizzo, he has found a way to ensure that he garners popularity with fans, while also keeping his head down and doing his job. His average in 2023 is already up 73 percentage points from last season, and he appears poised to improve further.

