Anthony Volpe’s girlfriend Elle Jowett poses effortlessly donning a white one-piece in radiant look

Anthony Volpe’s girlfriend, Elle Jowett, dropped a sleek silhouette outfit fit check on her Instagram. On Saturday evening, she posted a story in a sculpted Scandinavian-styled dress in a light pastel shade. She completes her look with gold hoops and minimalist makeup.(Image source-Elle Jowett/Instagram)Jowett is a social media influencer who has over 22k followers on Instagram and 75k on TikTok.Volpe brought Jowett as his date to last month's Willow Gala, a silent auction organized by his teammate Carlos Rodon's foundation. The two posed for photos with Rodon and his wife, Ashley.Last month, Jowett also started a new venture with Yankees star Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, called Messcay. Per the official social account of the page, the brand focuses on babies' skincare.One day ago, they shared a post on the Messcay official page and tagged Jowett and Chase. A promotional graphic read: “Coming soon 2026 Messcay.” Bringing clarity, care, and calm to the messiest moments of early parenthood.The caption reads, “Our little business baby is growing fast 🤍 just made it out of the first trimester and heading into the second. Time to share the news!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony Volpe’s girlfriend, Elle Jowett, was spotted at Game 3 of the Wild Card SeriesThree weeks ago, Jowett shared an image of herself in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series in the Bronx. The game was against the Boston Red Sox; the Yankees won 4-0 and advanced to the ALDS.Jowett wore a custom-fit Yankees jacket with a white tank top and paired it with denim. She captioned it,“wooooohoooo.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe New York Post Sports also shared a post showing Anthony and Elle's celebration after the game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the Yankees were eliminated from World Series contention as they lost to their AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, in the ALDS in four games.In the 2025 season, Anthony Volpe played a key role on the team as he hit .212 with 19 homers and a career-high 72 RBIs. But during their postseason run, Volpe contributed just five hits in 26 at-bats, with one home run and two RBIs.