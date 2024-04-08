“Are you guys broken?” - Dodgers fans fume as offense fails in first series loss to the Cubs

Fans reacted as the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 8-1 to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in an error-filled game. The Dodgers' infield defense was always a concern this year, but it became evident during the rainy conditions at Wrigley Field.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts’ errors cost the Dodgers four unearned runs. Miguel Rojas also committed a throwing error before a rain delay was called due to worsening field conditions during his first game at third base this season.

The game was delayed by almost three hours with the Cubs ahead 6-0 in the fourth inning. Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone also struggled, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks.

The only thing that seemed improved was his pitching velocity, which was higher than his average from last season. Following their series defeat, Dodgers fans were quick to highlight the team’s recent setbacks in a tweet announcing the game’s result.

Fans expressed their concerns about the loss, with some also sharing their views on the Dodgers' roster:

“Are you guys broken?” a fan said.

“Stone is not ready. He looked promising, then the season came around and he has not been able to find his stride. Also this bullpen needs work desperately,” another fan said.

“Send Taylor, lux and Rojas down already bring up Vargas,” someone wrote.

If there was a standout performance for the Dodgers, it was surely Shohei Ohtani. Fans were buzzing, sharing their excitement and opinions about him:

“Ohtani went 2-4 with 5 total bases and an RBI and the Dodgers lose 8-1 to the Chicago cubs,” a comment reads.

“Ohtani really went from one trash LA team to another,” a user wrote.

Cubs’ Shota Imanaga outperformed Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t have many positive performances on Sunday, but one noteworthy one was Shohei Ohtani, who maintained his hitting streak with a double and a triple.

However, the two way superstar took a hit in front of the Chicago Cubs’ Shota Imanaga. It was Imanaga’s second start in the majors as he finally faced Ohtani who was batting second in the Dodgers lineup.

Ohtani didn’t get a hit in his two at-bats against Imanaga, as he hit the ball to third base for an out in the third inning.

