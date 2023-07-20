Are new MLB rules ruining the game? Baseball Hall of Famer lashes out at 'difficult to watch' league after 2023 rule changes

MLB Hall of Famer Wade Boggs recently spoke out about why he doesn't enjoy watching baseball games anymore, citing the overuse of analytics as the main reason.

While pointing out the dependance on analytics in today's game, Boggs also spoke about how he's not a fan of the new rules that have been implemented by the league.

In a recent interview, the legendary slugger said that he's not a fan of the new rules that have introduced by the MLB, especially the extra inning ghost runner. However, his biggest problem is with the use of analytics, both by teams and announcers.

While he's not fond of numbers being thrown at him by TV broadcasters, he's certainly not a fan of teams relying solely on analytics to make evaluations about players.

“It’s crazy how the sabermetrics has taken over the game, trying to make it cool, but it just doesn’t fit,” said Wade Boggs.

He added:

"When you have more strikeouts than base hits in a month, there’s a problem in the game. It’s just difficult to watch at times.”

Wade Boggs started his major league career with the Boston Red Sox and played 11 seasons for them.

He then joined the New York Yankees and helped them to their first World Series title in 18 years. He ended his career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 1999 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame six years later. Boggs is widely remebered as one of the greatest sluggers the game has ever seen.

MLB legend Wade Boggs reckons new changes in game aimed at attracting younger fans

While outlining the reasons why he doesn't enjoy watching MLB games these days, Wade Boggs conceded that the game will always be changing.

He reckons the new changes to the game are aimed at attracting the younger generation of fans. He said:

“I think they wanted to make it more interesting for the younger generation kids to where they could tabulate numbers and say, ‘Ooh, that’s cool,’ and launch angle and various things like this. So it makes watching a baseball game a math equation."

The Boston Red Sox legend's words were filled with nostalgia for the "good old days" but has also reignited the debate over new rule changes and whether they're beneficial to the game.

