Are the Rays cutting ties with Wander Franco? Tropicana Field removes accused All-Star from stadium banner as investigations continue

One of the most shocking and troubling stories of the 2023 season has been the accusations surrounding Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. The 22-year-old finds himself in the middle of an investigation that is examining an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl in his native home of the Dominican Republic.

On Tuesday, the MLB announced that Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave for the foreseeable future. Not only will the promising shortstop be away from the MLB while the investigation is underway, but now the Tampa Bay Rays have begun to distance themselves from Franco.

"Signs of #Rays Wander Franco are disappearing at the Trop - the banner of him on the rotunda was replaced by Yandy Diaz, the elevator wrap is now Fairbanks. Sign at Ferg’s across street also down. Franco does still have a locker in clubhouse." - @TBTimes_Rays

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the club has removed his likeness from various locations around the stadium. While Franco's placement on administrative leave, or the removal of his banners is not an indication of any investigation results, it is in the best interest of the team to distance themselves from the troubled star.

The Dominican-born star has not appeared in a game for the Tampa Bay Rays since August 12th, before landing on the MLB's restricted list on August 14th. After the alleged relationship between Wander Franco and a 14-year-old girl was brought to light on social media, the shortstop has been under investigation by not only the MLB but authorities within the Dominican Republic.

"Rays removing signs and banners of Wander from the Trop is all you need to know that the Wander Franco era is coming to an end" - @ltw0303

Wander Franco's team has hired high-profile defense attorney Jay Reisinger

The investigation and trial of Franco and his alleged relationship with the 14-year-old girl will not be over in a hurry. The more time that passes, the more details and twists take place, including a second accuser that reportedly came forward in the Dominican Republic.

As Franco and his team move forward, they have hired high-profile attorney Jay Reisinger to represent him. The 58-year-old lawyer based out of Pittsburgh has represented a wide variety of MLB players in different cases, including steroid allegations to domestic violence cases.

Among Reisinger's notable clientele are former New York Yankees stars Andy Pettitte and Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers closer Aroldis Chapman, and former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez.