Aroldis Chapman: How does the Cuban Missile's signing affect the Royals?

Aroldis Chapman is on the move. The 34-year-old left-hander has signed a 1-year deal worth $3.75 million with the Kansas City Royals. With the acquisition, the Royals will eye better bullpen support in 2023.

The Royals were one of the AL's poorest teams last year, and their bullpen was a major contributing factor. The Royals relievers amassed an ERA of 4.66, placing them 27th out of 30 MLB teams.

One bright spot was, in fact, the closer, Scott Barlow. Barlow registered a career-best ERA of 2.18 in 69 appearances for the Royals last season, picking up 24 saves for the team.

Aroldis Chapman, also known as the "Cuban Missile," has quite the arm on him. During his days with the Cincinnati Reds and now with the New York Yankees, he has thrown some howitzers.

Chapman is originally from Cuba and signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2010. In 2012, his ability to throw hard for short spurts earned him a spot as the regular closer for the Reds.

Chapman had 146 saves and an ERA of just over 2.00 in seven seasons with the Reds. He spent a brief time with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 before joining the New York Yankees, where he has remained since signing with the Royals in January 2023.

Chapman had one of the weakest seasons of his career with the Yankees last year. His ERA of 4.46, was the highest he has ever recorded. Chapman has recorded just 9 saves over the entire season, the lowest of his career.

It is unclear how the Kansas City Royals will use Aroldis Chapman and Matt Barlow. Perhaps Chapman could assume the role of the set-up man if Barlow continues to be a viable closer for his team. The season, however, is long, and Chapman could easily find himself back in the closing role very soon.

Aroldis Chapman will hope for a rebound with the Royals

The closer position for the New York Yankees is highly coveted. Unfortunately, Chapman couldn't hack it in 2022. This season will provide him with a chance to get himself back on track within a smaller market. If he can demonstrate that he has what it takes, he may be able to reclaim his former position as one of the best closers in baseball.

