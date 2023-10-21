Astros' Bryan Abreu suspended for two games, Adolis Garcia escapes with fine after ALCS brawl

Huge news came from the league regarding Astros reliever Bryan Abreu and Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia's regarding their roles in Friday's benches-clearing scuffle. Abreu will be suspended for two games, effective immediately. However, he can appeal.

Garcia, Astros manager Dusty Baker, and Lance McCullers Jr. did not receive suspensions but were fined. This could hurt Houston going forward, as Abreu is a top arm in that bullpen.

With Bryan Abreu facing suspension, this puts added pressure on the starting pitchers and the bullpen. Baker may have to get creative in high-leverage situations going forward.

Bryan Abreu got the short end of the stick while Adolis Garcia got lucky

It is a bit surprising to see a suspension resulting from this incident. Bryan Abreu and the Houston Astros were certain that the hit-by-pitch was unintentional. However, Adolis Garcia believes it was in retaliation to his monster three-run home run earlier in the game.

Trevor Plouffe and Jake Storiale from Jomboy Media discussed whether or not it was intentional. Neither truly believes that it was, as the moment was too big for the Astros. The Rangers already had a runner on first base. Putting Adolis Garcia on would not help their cause.

Whether it was intentional or not, Abreu getting suspended is enormous. It will be interesting to see how big of a factor this plays in the rest of the series.

Garcia is lucky, as the league could have also easily suspended him for his role. He had to be held back by umpires, his coaches, and his teammates.

Given how Game 5 ended, seeing more bad blood between these two teams would not be surprising. Neither wants to see their seasons end here and will do all they can to make it to the World Series.