The Houston Astros were humbled by the Oakland Athletics in another losing effort at home at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. The defending champions were shutout in a 4-0 loss against one of the worst records in the MLB.

The batting lineup for the Astros was dead quiet as they reached base just five times with three hits and two walks. They only threatened to score twice in the game, in the first and ninth innings when the second base was occupied.

In the first, Jeremy Pena singled before Yordan Alvarez was walked by starter Mason Miller. But he came back strong on the mound, getting the next three outs to retire the side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There was equal drama in the ninth innings when the pairing of Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena drew leadoff walks but Trevor May retained his composure as he got the next three outs to close the game.

After Miller left the field after 50 pitches, because of his recovery from the IL, Ken Waldchuk took over and pitched six hitless innings. He only walked one batter and recorded three strikeouts.

On the other side, the Athletics took their opportunities as they got some crucial runs against starter Framber Valdez. The Dominican took the L on the day but conceded just three runs and had a field day with the Ks with 10 against his name.

Despite his efforts, this was probably one of the worst outings from the Houston Astros, who are the AL West leaders.

Fans took an exception as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Houston Astros remain top of the AL West despite loss

The World Series ring holders are looking to make it to another postseason. Currently they have a two-game cushion against the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners who are tied for the second spot in the league.

The Astros need to continue some winning momentum if they have to establish a bigger lead.