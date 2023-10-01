The Houston Astros finally put to bed one of the most exciting postseason battles in MLB history. The defending champions clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a low-scoring encounter and eliminating the Seattle Mariners from the fray.

With their win on Saturday, the Astros sealed the fate of all twelve teams to feature in the postseason this year. The Dbacks, despite their loss, qualified for the postseason as the other contenders, the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, fell out of the running.

The Astros went ahead in the fourth on the back of Jose Abreu's RBI double. They were able to hold the lead because of a strong start by their veteran starter Justin Verlander. He had a two-hit game on five innings with as many strikeouts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But it was the Astros bullpen who also shone on the day, managing a crucial outing in the final few frames. Hector Neris avoided a bases-loaded traffic in the seventh before another strong inning in the eighth.

Bryan Abreu got the save for the team in the ninth. Jake McCarthy had earned a leadoff walk against him in the innings and was attempting to steal second base but was caught out by a throw by catcher Martin Maldonado.

Astros fans were satisfied with the team's efforts that all of a sudden looked strong heading into the postseason. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Astros-Rangers heading for final game battle for AL West

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers finally clinched their berths for the postseason. The latter were able to fend off any challenges from the Mariners as they made it to their first postseason since 2016. Meanwhile, the Astros are looking to win the AL West for the sixth time since then.

If the Rangers lose their final game in Seattle and Houston win against the Dbacks, then there would be a tie at the top of the decision that will be determined by a better head-to-head record, where the Astros are ahead 9-4.