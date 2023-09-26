Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez gave the fans another reason to celebrate after launching his 30th home run of the season during Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. The homer in the top of the third inning extended the Astros' lead to 4-0 on the night as they got off to a great start to the series. Alvarez's 30th home run was greeted with happiness by the fans as their team continued to fight for a playoff spot until the end.

Yordan Alvarez started his MLB career with the Houston Astros in 2019 and immediately became a hit among the fans. He won the AL Rookie of the Year as well as the 2021 ALCS MVP before going on to lift the World Series last year. This year has been a tough one for the Astros as they are on the verge of elimination after taking too long to hit form this season.

The Astros started the MLB season with very high expectations but failed to meet them. However, they look like they have hit top form now, though it may be too little, too late. Alvarez's 30th home run in a season of disappointment speaks volumes about the slugger's abilities. Despite the team struggling over the season, the Cuban has taken his HR tally to 30, leaving fans in awe of his hitting prowess.

"30 hrs with 2 months out is crazy," wrote one fan on X.

"If he can stay healthy, most Astros batting records are in jeopardy," added another.

Yordan Alvarez becomes second Astros player to record 3 consecutive 30 HR seasons

Yordan Alvarez's home run against the Seattle Mariners put him in an elite company in Houston Astros history. The Cuban became only the second player in franchise history to record three consecutive 30-HR seasons, having hit 33 in 2021 and 37 in 2022. The last Astros player to achieve the feat in the MLB was Jeff Bagwell, who did it for eight consecutive seasons from 1996 to 2003.