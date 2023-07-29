Houston Astros fans were left dejected once again after their team's pitchers let them down in their latest defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

While the game ended on a close scoreline of 4-3, it was mostly thanks to their batters who put in a good effort but were ultimately let down by their bullpen.

Fans were furious with the pitchers on the night, who gave away two hits in the ninth to lose the game and made their feelings clear on social media:

boujee @ImagineOp @astros YALL NOT GETTING ANYWHERE ANY TIME SOON

🔥MarinersGeek🔥 @BaseballGeek72 @astros Astros lose …. Again.



Presley shits the bed.



Bregman 0-4



Dumpster fire against a real team.



Love to SEA it.

Dallas Sports Fan @DakToCD88 @astros Are you addicted to being in second place?

🤘🏻That Astros Guy🤘🏻 @cpenny81 @astros Guess we can add a closer to the list of players we need

Kaleb Gordon @HtxGordon @cpenny81 @astros Can we add some hustle so we don't give up free bases in the 9th too

Billy Williams @Billy75Williams @astros We always blow close games. Today our offense really sucked, breggy let us down, and then pressly of course

Lane Fluker @fluker_lane @astros Pathetic thanks to washed manager and catcher!

Caleb Wood @Caleb_Wood1 @astros LETS PUT PRESSLY IN A NON SAVE SITUATION WHAT A DECISION

🐅 ♊️ @RicknSugarLand @astros Not a fan of Dusty continuing to use his closer in the 9th inning of a tied game at home.

While the Astros pitchers have struggled over the past few weeks, they made a decent start against the Rays on Friday. Cristian Javier started from the mound for the Tampa Bay side and had a decent outing, pitching six innings and giving up three runs while earning nine strikeouts.

Moreover, his 22 swing-and-misses were his highest since he had 24 in May.

However, the rest of the pitchers were not on the same level, with Ryan Pressley bearing most of the blame for throwing away the game in the ninth. It was two sloppy plays in the ninth innings that cost them the game in the end, with catcher Martin Maldonado equally to blame for giving up the run.

Fans were left furious and took to social media to express their anger.

"Pretenders not contenders," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Yall not getting anywhere any time soon," added another.

Astros acquire Kendall Graveman to reinforce their struggling bullpen

The Houston Astros have acquired Chicago White Sox's veteran reliever Kendall Graveman in an effort to revitalize their bullpen and provide an option in the closer role. They sent back AAA catcher Korey Lee in exchange to the White Sox.

As the Astros continue their bid for a postseason spot in the MLB, their latest acquisition is certainly a move in the right direction.

However, only time will tell if their bullpen can turn things around and help the team make a run deep into the postseason.