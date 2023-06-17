The Houston Astros fell to the Cincinnati Reds in their series opener on Friday night. The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Reds after the Astros lineup failed to get anything out of the game in a poor performance from the offense.

Houston fans were not pleased with the result and took to social media to blast their team's misfiring offense:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

fcbKimmich @w4nner7489 @astros Need to get a big bat at the trade deadline @astros Need to get a big bat at the trade deadline

DavidMorant @DavidMorant48



They'll pass us when we lose tomorrow. @astros The Angels have now tied us for 2nd place.They'll pass us when we lose tomorrow. @astros The Angels have now tied us for 2nd place.They'll pass us when we lose tomorrow.

GOODJOBGAWD @FinesseGawdHou @astros 2 L in a row to the nationals & reds @astros 2 L in a row to the nationals & reds 😒

Vanessa @darealvanessa0 @astros Looked at my shocked face the Astros lost the game @astros Looked at my shocked face the Astros lost the game 😒

Brendan @BrendanBennett_ @astros Do we have any bats outside of Yordan whatsoever? @astros Do we have any bats outside of Yordan whatsoever?

Dsykes @Dsykes308 @astros Do the Astro's know they are supposed to hit the dam ball? @astros Do the Astro's know they are supposed to hit the dam ball?

Peter Gonzales III @seaaramacwby5 @astros The hitting on this team is becoming more pitiful as the season goes along. @astros The hitting on this team is becoming more pitiful as the season goes along.

The Houston Astros are the defending champions in the MLB and have made a decent start to the 2023 season. However, recent weeks have seen the team's offense hit a slump and fail to score runs in important situations in several games.

Having won their previous series against the Washington Nationals, they still managed to drop the last game of that series and fail to complete a sweep of the Nationals.

The game was an example of how much the team's lineup has struggled, failing to score more than a run against one of the worst defenses in the league.

Friday's series opener against the Reds was more of the same. The Houston offense failed to make a mark in the game, with their only run coming from a Jeremy Pena RBI groundout in the bottom of the ninth innings.

Cincinnati Reds v Houston Astros

The likes of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker were all contained by a solid performance from the Reds' defense. Fans were left dejected with the result and took to social media to make their feelings clear.

"This team is a disaster," commented one fan on Twitter. "Sack the whole offense minus Tucker and McCormick," added another.

Houston Astros are the latest victims of Andrew Abbott's electric start in the MLB

Cincinnati Reds' newest pitcher Andrew Abbott has grabbed the attention of MLB fans across the country with his amazing start to life in the major leagues.

The rookie managed to shut out the Houston Astros over six innings on Friday, becoming the first player since 1893 to begin his career with three scoreless starts of at least five innings.

However, there are still two games remaining in the series and it promises to be a close and exciting affair over the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes