Fans have reacted to the Houston Astros signing catcher Victor Caratini from free agency to confirm Martin Maldonado's exit after six years of service in the MLB.

Caratini spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and was a capable backup catcher for most of his time. The Astros have confirmed signing the free agent on a two-year, $12 million contract, which marks the end of Maldonado's time.

"I'm going to miss Maldy," wrote one fan on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Huge Upgrade," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Victor Caratini was first selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2013 MLB Draft, and the Braves traded him to the Chicago Cubs in 2015.

After two sesons in the minors, Caratini was promoted to the major leagues in July 2017 and went on to cement his place as one of the catchers. He was traded to the San Diego Padres after the 2020 season and then to the Brewers in 2022.

In 2023, Caratini batted .259 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs and a .711 OPS in 62 games as a backup tp William Contreras. The Puerto Rican catcher entered free agency at the end of the season, and it was only a matter of time before he was scooped up.

His arrival at Houston confirms that the club will part ways with Maldonado, their regular catcher for the last six years and a fan-favorite.

Martin Maldonado's impact on the Astros cannot be denied despite being replaced by Victor Caratini

In six MLB seasons Martin Maldonado spent with the Houston Astros, he quickly become a favorite among fans.

While the obvious weakness in his game was his offensive output, he was sturdy in defense and worked well with the pitchers in the bullpen. He played in three World Series and won the championship in 2022.

Hence, while fans are excited about Victor Caratini, they are also disappointed to see the end of Maldonado's stint.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.