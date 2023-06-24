The Houston Astros fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, leaving fans dejected. The Dodgers won the 3-2 on night as the defending champions failed to come up with the required runs.

It was a lackluster showing from the Houston offense heading into a crucial series in the MLB. Fans took to social media to lament their batters' performance and slam the entire offense for the loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

degenerate_gambler b @2k_BobSacamano9 Astros are a god damn joke Astros are a god damn joke

Billy Williams @Billy75Williams @astros We have no offense, and we have terrible lineups that make our offense worse @astros We have no offense, and we have terrible lineups that make our offense worse

Aaron Marak @AaronMarak2010 @astros This team has such a terrible approach at the plate. It’s actually embarrassing. @astros This team has such a terrible approach at the plate. It’s actually embarrassing.

Maanav Gupta @MGSportsTalk

Didn’t really like the plate approach by the offense. Too many early swings in the count, especially in the 9th. 2 runs isn’t good enough on road. Blanco tomorrow, need more scoring! @astros They pitched well, I thought the Astros pitched well overall besides early struggle from JP.Didn’t really like the plate approach by the offense. Too many early swings in the count, especially in the 9th. 2 runs isn’t good enough on road. Blanco tomorrow, need more scoring! @astros They pitched well, I thought the Astros pitched well overall besides early struggle from JP. Didn’t really like the plate approach by the offense. Too many early swings in the count, especially in the 9th. 2 runs isn’t good enough on road. Blanco tomorrow, need more scoring!

Having won the World Series last year, the Houston Astros entered the 2023 MLB season with high hopes from everyone around them. However, they have not managed to meet expectations in what has been a mixed season so far.

Both their offense and defense have let them down on numerous occasions while key players are struggling to find their consistency and rhythm.

On Friday night, it was their offense who failed to come up with the goods. In a tight encounter against the Dodgers, the entire Astros offense managed only three hits in the entire game and was lucky to score two runs from them.

On the other hand, the Dodgers looked much more threatening and took the lead early in the game. Mookie Betts took charge for the LA team and led them over the line in typical fashion. Houston fans were left dejected with another loss and made their feelings clear over social media.

"A god damn joke," wrote one fan on Twitter. "These guys are terrible," added another.

Mookie Betts reaches impressive landmark after solo homer against the Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers star slugger Mookie Betts launched his 18th home run of the season to put his team on the scoreboard against the Houston Astros on Friday. It marked his 43rd career lead-off homer, which puts him in ninth place on the all-time list of lead-off home runs in the MLB.

There are still two games left to play between the two sides and it promises to be an exciting affair as the Houston team looks to rally back and get something out of the series.

Poll : 0 votes