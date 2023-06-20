Houston Astros are slipping down the ladder at the moment and there seems to be no stopping that momentum. In the series opener against the New York Mets, the defending champions were humiliated with a blowout 11-1 loss.

The Astros are currently 4-11 in their past 15 game, that only includes one series win against the Washington Nationals. In their last series, they were swept by the Cincinnati Reds in convincing fashion. This is unlike the club that has dominated the American League since 2017.

In the game against the Mets, Houston's defense was completely exposed of its shortcomings. Its starter Hunter Brown was taken for the cleaners, earning six runs on seven hits. To his credit, he managed to get seven strikeouts against his name but a five-run fifth innings plagued his score.

On the offensive side, the Astros had very little answer against veteran starter Max Scherzer who allowed only five runners on base, got eight strikeouts and earned just one run off a solo homer by Yainer Diaz in the sixth. He recorded just 91 pitches in eight innings before being replaced by Grant Hartwig.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against their team.

Wesley🛫 @WesleyS1910



(Side note I am not excusing the pitching either) @astros On the worst stretch of baseball we have played in half a decade. We face a struggling Max Scherzer and all the sudden he returns to form. Because of course he does(Side note I am not excusing the pitching either) @astros On the worst stretch of baseball we have played in half a decade. We face a struggling Max Scherzer and all the sudden he returns to form. Because of course he does(Side note I am not excusing the pitching either)

fcbKimmich @w4nner7489 @astros This team would be much better with espada as a manager than dusty just saying @astros This team would be much better with espada as a manager than dusty just saying

nick @CeeDeeLambs @astros As an honest Astros fan we need to address what happened in 2017. We cheated and now karma is making us pay. We must give up our rings to atone for our sins. @astros As an honest Astros fan we need to address what happened in 2017. We cheated and now karma is making us pay. We must give up our rings to atone for our sins.

Imp @ThatImpGuy @astros There isn’t a team on the planet who has gone through as much adversity as the Houston Astros. Not one. We’re the most tortured fan base in history of organized sports. Yet it is true that God gives His toughest battles to His strongest warriors. Today is a new day! @astros There isn’t a team on the planet who has gone through as much adversity as the Houston Astros. Not one. We’re the most tortured fan base in history of organized sports. Yet it is true that God gives His toughest battles to His strongest warriors. Today is a new day!

DavidMorant @DavidMorant48



I'm guessing it would be 100 to 0 had I done it tonight. @astros Here are the results to my poll last night ...I'm guessing it would be 100 to 0 had I done it tonight. @astros Here are the results to my poll last night ...I'm guessing it would be 100 to 0 had I done it tonight. https://t.co/M1dqk5N4kf

Tyler Brooks @TyBrooks88 @astros The season is over. This team is about to go on a 10 to 20 game losing streak, and they don't seem to care. I sat through 2 blown world series and 2 ALCS losses, and I was fine with it. This season is a slap in the face.I can appreciate a team the fights and losses , not this. @astros The season is over. This team is about to go on a 10 to 20 game losing streak, and they don't seem to care. I sat through 2 blown world series and 2 ALCS losses, and I was fine with it. This season is a slap in the face.I can appreciate a team the fights and losses , not this.

G.G. @ggarcia713 @astros Hunter brown gave up 6 runs,it wouldn’t have mattered bc Shawn gave up 5. Astros can’t win with just 1 run. Both the offense and the pitching sucked tonight.Verlander looms for tomorrow’s game.The Astros continue their losing streak to 5 being in 3rd place within their division. @astros Hunter brown gave up 6 runs,it wouldn’t have mattered bc Shawn gave up 5. Astros can’t win with just 1 run. Both the offense and the pitching sucked tonight.Verlander looms for tomorrow’s game.The Astros continue their losing streak to 5 being in 3rd place within their division.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker praises Max Scherzer for his effort

Astros manager Dusty Baker was all praises for New York Mets after the game. Speaking about his slider, Baker said:

“He always had a good slider and you’ve got to stay off of that slider because he can throw one over the plate and then he can throw one off the plate. And it was the slider that set up everything else tonight.”

Things don't ease up for the defending champions as they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series after they complete this tie with the Mets. They are currently in third place in the AL West with a 39-34 record and 6.5 games behind the leaders Texas Rangers.

