Houston Astros are slipping down the ladder at the moment and there seems to be no stopping that momentum. In the series opener against the New York Mets, the defending champions were humiliated with a blowout 11-1 loss.
The Astros are currently 4-11 in their past 15 game, that only includes one series win against the Washington Nationals. In their last series, they were swept by the Cincinnati Reds in convincing fashion. This is unlike the club that has dominated the American League since 2017.
In the game against the Mets, Houston's defense was completely exposed of its shortcomings. Its starter Hunter Brown was taken for the cleaners, earning six runs on seven hits. To his credit, he managed to get seven strikeouts against his name but a five-run fifth innings plagued his score.
On the offensive side, the Astros had very little answer against veteran starter Max Scherzer who allowed only five runners on base, got eight strikeouts and earned just one run off a solo homer by Yainer Diaz in the sixth. He recorded just 91 pitches in eight innings before being replaced by Grant Hartwig.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against their team.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker praises Max Scherzer for his effort
Astros manager Dusty Baker was all praises for New York Mets after the game. Speaking about his slider, Baker said:
“He always had a good slider and you’ve got to stay off of that slider because he can throw one over the plate and then he can throw one off the plate. And it was the slider that set up everything else tonight.”
Things don't ease up for the defending champions as they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series after they complete this tie with the Mets. They are currently in third place in the AL West with a 39-34 record and 6.5 games behind the leaders Texas Rangers.