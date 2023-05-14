Dusty Baker seems to be in a bit of a pickle, as the Houston Astros faithful are not enthused with his recent bullpen management. His selection of Rafael Montero to close out the game against the Chicago White Sox received immediate backlash as Houston ended up losing the game because of two go-ahead runs in the eighth.
In the bottom of the eighth, with the game tied at one apiece, Baker brought on Rafael Montero to the mound. Yoan Moncada started the innings with a leadoff double. Luis Robert Jr., who is having an incredible May for the White Sox, struck gold again, adding to his solo homer in the fourth with an RBI single.
Robert then proceeded to steal a base off Hanser Alberto's ground out before Seby Zvala completed the innings with an RBI single of his own. Montero suffered his third loss of the season as his three hits, two ERs inning was enough for the White Sox to salvage their 14th victory of the season.
Astros fans weren't satisfied with their manager who has persisted with experienced player despite his lack of form. In his last three games before entering this contest, Montero had given away seven runs in five hits that dropped his ERA to from 2.77 to 6.14. Further damaged inflicted on him on Saturday meant he has a disappointing ERA of 6.89 in just 15.2 innings pitched this season.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims against Baker and called him out for his mismanagement. One said:
"Dusty Baker. People are afraid of saying who is to blame. DUSTY BAKER needs to stop using Montero. He is broken."
Here are the other top reactions on Twitter:
Dusty Baker still trusting Rafael Montero
While most of the baseball world has given up on the effectiveness of Montero's relief pitching, his manager seems to trust his abilities. Baker seemed to suggest indirectly that Rafael Montero has been unlucky with certain pitches.
“It's not like he's throwing the ball bad,” Dusty Baker said. “It's like, No. 1, he's not getting any breaks and No. 2, his location is off some.”
Nevertheless, Houston Astros' tensions continue to pile up, as the defending champions are now four games behind the AL West top spot.