Dusty Baker seems to be in a bit of a pickle, as the Houston Astros faithful are not enthused with his recent bullpen management. His selection of Rafael Montero to close out the game against the Chicago White Sox received immediate backlash as Houston ended up losing the game because of two go-ahead runs in the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, with the game tied at one apiece, Baker brought on Rafael Montero to the mound. Yoan Moncada started the innings with a leadoff double. Luis Robert Jr., who is having an incredible May for the White Sox, struck gold again, adding to his solo homer in the fourth with an RBI single.

Robert then proceeded to steal a base off Hanser Alberto's ground out before Seby Zvala completed the innings with an RBI single of his own. Montero suffered his third loss of the season as his three hits, two ERs inning was enough for the White Sox to salvage their 14th victory of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Astros fans weren't satisfied with their manager who has persisted with experienced player despite his lack of form. In his last three games before entering this contest, Montero had given away seven runs in five hits that dropped his ERA to from 2.77 to 6.14. Further damaged inflicted on him on Saturday meant he has a disappointing ERA of 6.89 in just 15.2 innings pitched this season.

Adam Winkler @AdamWinkABC13



#Ready2Reign #MLB Rafael Montero, who signed a 3-year/$34.5M contract last offseason, has allowed at least one run in every appearance this month. His season ERA is 6.89. Rafael Montero, who signed a 3-year/$34.5M contract last offseason, has allowed at least one run in every appearance this month. His season ERA is 6.89.#Ready2Reign #MLB https://t.co/4hrFA3gEna

Fans took to Twitter to voice their claims against Baker and called him out for his mismanagement. One said:

"Dusty Baker. People are afraid of saying who is to blame. DUSTY BAKER needs to stop using Montero. He is broken."

Here are the other top reactions on Twitter:

Jared. @monillah Dusty Baker is not a good manager anymore man I’m sorry. Dusty Baker is not a good manager anymore man I’m sorry.

BB @GigsandSwigs Chris Castellani @Castellani2014 The Astros REALLY need to stop using Montero in high leverage. The Astros REALLY need to stop using Montero in high leverage. Dusty Baker*. People are afraid of saying who is to blame. DUSTY BAKER needs to stop using Montero. He is broken. twitter.com/castellani2014… Dusty Baker*. People are afraid of saying who is to blame. DUSTY BAKER needs to stop using Montero. He is broken. twitter.com/castellani2014…

Antidawn FM 👾 @jbiz91 @Castellani2014 Dusty: Waste the 2 best relievers (Abreu, Pressly) in a game with 4 run lead yesterday but pitches the worst reliever by far (Montero) in a tie game. @Castellani2014 Dusty: Waste the 2 best relievers (Abreu, Pressly) in a game with 4 run lead yesterday but pitches the worst reliever by far (Montero) in a tie game.

Jimmy 2x @GaJS81 @Castellani2014 This is on Dusty. Continues to put montero in high leverage when he’s been struggling. @Castellani2014 This is on Dusty. Continues to put montero in high leverage when he’s been struggling.

Juan @Juan75069681 @Castellani2014 Montero definitely has incriminating photos of Baker. Because there ain’t no way anyone else giving him that contract @Castellani2014 Montero definitely has incriminating photos of Baker. Because there ain’t no way anyone else giving him that contract

Patrick Chaffin @ptchaffin @Castellani2014 Immediately knew the game was over as soon as he walked out there. Absolutely absurd decision by dusty baker. He has allowed a run in every game this month @Castellani2014 Immediately knew the game was over as soon as he walked out there. Absolutely absurd decision by dusty baker. He has allowed a run in every game this month

Tj Lehrmann @tjlehrmann @Castellani2014 Dusty doing these decisions weekly should be a fireable offense. @Castellani2014 Dusty doing these decisions weekly should be a fireable offense.

nlptrekker @jbgnlp @Castellani2014 Stop using him. Period. Unless there is a rare instance where we have like a 10 run lead. Otherwise, we do not want to see him again. @Castellani2014 Stop using him. Period. Unless there is a rare instance where we have like a 10 run lead. Otherwise, we do not want to see him again.

Dusty Baker still trusting Rafael Montero

While most of the baseball world has given up on the effectiveness of Montero's relief pitching, his manager seems to trust his abilities. Baker seemed to suggest indirectly that Rafael Montero has been unlucky with certain pitches.

“It's not like he's throwing the ball bad,” Dusty Baker said. “It's like, No. 1, he's not getting any breaks and No. 2, his location is off some.”

Nevertheless, Houston Astros' tensions continue to pile up, as the defending champions are now four games behind the AL West top spot.

Poll : 0 votes