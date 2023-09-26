The Houston Astros trounced hosts Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Monday night to increase their lead in the battle for the American League's third and final wildcard playoff spot.

Justin Verlander had a masterful outing, holding the Mariners scoreless until the ninth inning. It marked Seattle's seventh defeat in 10 games and fourth on the trot.

The @Astros paid their AL Wild Card lead with a huge win in Seattle. - MLB

Social media was flooded with scathing comments about the Mariners from Astros fans.

Great job, Astros! Keep dominating the AL Wild Card race. - bigxoidy

the seattle mariners are finished - SP0TEMGOTTEM

Last year was a fluke year for Seattle - 2Future

Clutch performance by Verlander tonight. Not looking good for m’s right now. - B_klaus

You can Sea the playoffs next year - BrainStros

Houston didn't require much offense, but against Seattle starter Luis Castillo (14-8), they staged one significant two-out rally that resulted in three runs in the second inning.

Houston Astros' performance in AL West

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West with one week left in the 2023 MLB regular season, but the Houston Astros squandered a huge opportunity at home this weekend.

On Sunday, the Rangers swept the Seattle Mariners in three games at home (TEX 9, SEA 8), while the Astros lost to the 102-loss Kansas City Royals (KC 6, HOU 5).

The Astros have a 3-12 record in 15 games, including a 2-7 record against the Royals and the A's, two other underachieving teams.

The two teams are separated from the top by a whopping 68 games. Houston ended the regular season with a 39-42 record at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, their last home game. Their 38-43 record marks their first losing campaign at home since 2014.

The Rangers must drop at least three of their last seven games if the Astros win 6-0. They would both have records of 91-61 if Houston go 6-0 and Texas 4-3.