Michael Brantley has been left out of the starting nine in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Astros and the Rangers announced their starting lineups about an hour ago, and to the surprise of many fans, Brantley was benched. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will be on the mound for the Astros, while Jordan Montgomery leads the battle for Texas.

Astros starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS

In the first game of the series, Texas' left-handed pitcher Montgomery will start, and 36-year-old Astros OF Brantley will watch from the dugout as he has been left out of the lineup. In place of Brantley, Chas McCormick will start in left field, and Mauricio Dubon will take the field in center.

Brantley has a.273 batting average, an.879 OPS, one home run, one run, one RBI, and one stolen base in 12 postseason plate appearances. Hence, it was obvious that the Astros fans didn't appreciate the manager's decision not to start Brantley.

Fan Reactions on Michael Brantley being left out of the Game 1 lineup

Michael Brantley benched as the Astros sought a win in Game 1

In August 2022, Michael Brantley underwent surgery to repair a ruptured labrum, and this past April, he started a rehab assignment. Brantley only played in 15 regular-season games in 2023 due to a setback that kept him on the 60-day injured list until August 29.

Brantley's ballclubs have advanced to four World Series, but in 2016 and 2022, when the Indians and Astros advanced, his shoulder was injured. Brantley participated in the Fall Classic in 2019 and 2021, going 17 for 52 for a batting average of.327, but Houston lost both series.