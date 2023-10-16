Houston Astros' starting pitcher Justin Verlander had a bad start to the ALCS Game 1 against the Texas Rangers. He has already seen traffic in the second innings, where he sneaked out giving up only a run and leaving the bases loaded.

Right back in the fifth inning, the veteran was taken deep by Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras, giving Texas a 2-0 early lead.

Fans were quick to react to it and many fans took to X, trolling the former AL MVP. One user considered Verlander as a problem for the Astros.

"Houston we have a problem!"

Another pointed out the similarity with playoff Kershaw.

"Death, taxes, verlander choking 3 guarantees in life - just like playoff kershaw."

Here are a few other reactions:

At the time of writing, Verlander has already given up five hits till the sixth inning, and the Astros hitters are yet to hit the scoreboard against Jordan Montgomery.

Justin Verlander's postseason career

For someone who is a former MVP and three-time Cy Young winner, being bashed in the postseason is not something you want on your Hall of Fame resume. Justin Verlander has a stellar regular season resume but his form hasn't exactly been translated in postseason.

Verlander has won two World Series, both with the Astros in 2017 and 2022. This year, prior to this game, he had only pitched in one game against the Minnesota Twins, where he went scoreless in six innings, striking out six hitters.

Overall, Verlander has a 17-11 record with an ERA of 3.54 and 236 strikeouts in 36 appearances in the postseason in his career. Moreover, he has played 18 seasons for the Detroit Tigers, Astros, and New York Mets. He has 256 wins, 141 losses, an ERA of 3.24, and 3,342 strikeouts.